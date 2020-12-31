MrBeast reveals Elon Musk as his dream collaborator 

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson recently revealed that business magnate and engineer Elon Musk is his dream collaborator.

The 22-year old YouTuber recently took to Twitter to host an interactive Q & A session with fans in the comments section of his latest tweet, where he ended up answering several intriguing questions.

Elon Musk — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 30, 2020

With MrBeast expressing interest in officially collaborating with Elon Musk, Twitter was soon abuzz with fans desperately tagging the CEO of Space X, in the hopes of making this dream collaboration come to life.

Twitter reacts to MrBeast x Elon Musk

Elon Musk generously donated to MrBeast's Team Trees initiative back in 2019, when he donated a whopping one million trees, which invited appreciation from MrBeast himself:

Elon Musk has taken the throne 😍



Go donate! https://t.co/TGq0wXQnDY pic.twitter.com/rFujqhBJnq — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 30, 2019

Advertisement

This spawned the famous nickname of "Treelon Musk," which would soon go on to trend on Twitter for the next couple of months.

MrBeast is also known to be a long-term admirer of Elon Musk, having openly declared that he considers him a role model in the past:

@elonmusk I’m about to finish this book and I want you to know that I respect the hell out of you. Ever since I started learning about your work ethic and passion I’ve been more motivated than ever to make a difference. I look up to you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rTdd9H9M4w — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 11, 2020

Keeping this in mind, his recent answer created a stir online yet again, as quite a few from the Twitter community soon began to petition for a MrBeast x Elon Musk crossover:

Would you go to space? MrBeast x Space X? — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) December 30, 2020

do it — elon musk fan account :) (@ActualElonMusk) December 30, 2020

Are u ever gonna realese a car or do an insane colab with Elon Musk — CJ (@didleeevv) December 30, 2020

Advertisement

Tag him — Harry Teckoe (@hazteckoe) December 30, 2020

Knowing MrBeast, a collaboration with one of the most influential and richest personalities in the world is surely not impossible.

MrBeast has so far endured a phenomenal year, with his global persona constantly evolving into an exemplary brand of its own.

From donating tons of money to charities to making people's lives via exorbitant giveaways, it is due to this wholesome and charitable nature of his, that he can be deemed the YouTube version of Elon Musk today.

Both of them are, without a doubt, visionaries in their respective professions, on account of which the prospect of a possible collaboration in the near future, has certainly piqued the interest of the online community.