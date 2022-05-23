Elon Musk posts Tesla job ad on Twitter and receives hilarious résumés in reply fit for meme material

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, recently announced a job opening on Twitter. Citizens, on the other hand, couldn't stop themselves from mocking him.

Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla was aiming to develop a litigation department to initiate and execute lawsuits a day after sexual harassment claims against him surfaced.

Elon Musk @elonmusk Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me.



Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.



justice@tesla.com

Meanwhile, Musk has slammed charges in a news story that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016 as "completely false."

Tesla's stock dropped by more than 10% on Friday, owing to concerns that the alleged sexual misconduct and Musk's political comments could harm the company's reputation and sales.

Elon Musk's followers troll posts in Tesla CEO's job ad on Twitter

Users couldn't help but ridicule billionaire Elon Musk when he posted a job advertisement on Twitter.

Quinn Nelson @SnazzyQ

• I like green beans

• I am 6’4”

• I can read and write in English and Spanish

• I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom



You have 2 hours. @elonmusk • I went to business school• I like green beans• I am 6’4”• I can read and write in English and Spanish• I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdomYou have 2 hours. @elonmusk • I went to business school• I like green beans• I am 6’4”• I can read and write in English and Spanish• I am getting a little bald which is proof of my wisdom You have 2 hours.

Jeff Tiedrich @itsJeffTiedrich @elonmusk because if I wanted to assemble a team of the finest legal minds in the world, the first place I would go would be twitter, absolutely @elonmusk because if I wanted to assemble a team of the finest legal minds in the world, the first place I would go would be twitter, absolutely

Some have criticised Musk for using social media to discover the best legal minds in the world.

hannah gais @hannahgais @elonmusk elon i have a great deal of experience stealing coffee from harvard law, and my hourly rate — well, it’s very low. please email me, thank you. @elonmusk elon i have a great deal of experience stealing coffee from harvard law, and my hourly rate — well, it’s very low. please email me, thank you.

greg @greg16676935420

2. Have replied to every one of your tweets

3. Can burp the ABC’s

4. Have eaten 19 Oreos in one sitting

5. Can float on my back without a life jacket @elonmusk 1. 3rd fastest runner in my class2. Have replied to every one of your tweets3. Can burp the ABC’s4. Have eaten 19 Oreos in one sitting5. Can float on my back without a life jacket @elonmusk 1. 3rd fastest runner in my class2. Have replied to every one of your tweets3. Can burp the ABC’s4. Have eaten 19 Oreos in one sitting 5. Can float on my back without a life jacket

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Companies should hire people based on their merit, not their gender or race. Companies should hire people based on their merit, not their gender or race.

Why is Tesla looking for litigation lawyers?

Tesla is forming a new team to focus on the "Litigation Department," which will mostly deal with lawsuits and cases filed against the corporation.

The new team will also file cases against other firms and entities that Tesla may fight and act against in the future.

Elon Musk announced that he is now hiring for this new department, and that he is looking for "hardcore streetfighters" to join the team.

Tesla is establishing a new department, according to Elon Musk, that will help the corporation obtain the upper hand in various scenarios and expand on them for their purposes.

Musk's decision to form a legal team comes only days after news surfaced that he had resolved a sexual misconduct claim for $250,000.

In a published allegation, Musk allegedly exposed himself to a flight attendant on a SpaceX-owned private jet and propositioned her. However, the claimed event took place on a private plane owned by Musk's aerospace company in 2016.

According to Business Insider, the flight attendant's hours were cut and her schedule was lowered following the incident, citing a declaration made by a friend of the flight attendant in support of her claim against the company.

Tesla has a large legal staff, which includes litigation lawyers, but it also hires outside firms for larger matters.

The corporation has always been involved in a variety of legal matters, but it has recently been involved in a number of high-profile lawsuits, including a racial discrimination action that resulted in a $137 million award that was ultimately reduced to $15 million.

After the news emerged on May 19, Musk sent out the following tweet, calling for lawyers to join Tesla's new legal team. He made no mention of the sexual harassment case in any of his tweets.

In his Twitter rants, Musk also stated that he is looking for "hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers."

Twitterati mocked his previous decisions or pointed to incidents where Tesla may be sued. However, Musk has not publicly responded to any of the responses to his tweets.

