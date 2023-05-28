Emily Morgan cause of death: Tributes pour in as ITV newsreader passes away at the age of 45

English television journalist Emily Morgan, who was the health and science editor for ITV News, has passed away at the age of 45 after a brief battle with lung cancer. The news was announced via a statement issued by ITN who shared a monochrome picture of the deceased.

"Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here. She will be greatly missed."

Screenshot of the Twitter statement issued by ITN announcing Emily Morgan's demise.

Morgan served 23 years as a journalist and has been described as "incredibly talented" by her colleagues. She played a massive role in the news channel's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and has been described as "instrumental" in bringing forward the fact that NHS workers were under immense pressure.

As per BBC, ITV said that even though Emily Morgan told her co-workers that she took "great pride" in her work, she wished to be remembered as "a mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend."

Tributes pour in on Emily Morgan's passing

Kira White @KiraWhi95144382 #Royal #Mall R.i.p Emily Morgan Health Correspondence. Sad to hear this; she came across lovely when I asked to have a photo with her at #London R.i.p Emily Morgan Health Correspondence. Sad to hear this; she came across lovely when I asked to have a photo with her at #London #Royal #Mall https://t.co/9EuhKewiA4

As per Scoop Kenya, Emily Morgan was born in 1978 in London, England. Morgan began her career with ITV News as a producer and spent five years in Westminster.

Afterward, she pursued a career in journalism and progressed through various positions such as correspondent for Wales and West of England, political correspondent, and health editor. Recently, she was promoted to the position of health and science editor. Several people remembered Morgan for her personal and professional impact.

ITV News' royal news editor, Chris Ship, remembered Morgan as a "beautiful person and a dear friend."

"As Health Editor, Emily was fearless in reporting Covid to the nation in 2020."

Screenshot of Chris Ship's tweet remembering Morgan. (Image via @chrisshipitv/Twitter)

ITV Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini called it a "privilege" to have worked and laughed with Morgan.

"Our newsroom and our programmes will not be the same. Every bit of love to Emily’s family."

Screenshot of Lucrezia Millarini's tweet remembering Morgan. (Image via @lucrezianews/Twitter)

Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay tweeted his sadness and shared his condolences with Morgan's family and friends.

"Her exemplary reporting throughout the Covid pandemic was a vital public service - helping to keep people safe."

Screenshot of Steve Barclay's tweet remembering Morgan. (Image via @SteveBarclay/Twitter)

NHS England issued a statement on the "terrible news" of Emily Morgan's passing and shared condolences to her family and friends.

"Emily was a brilliant journalist whose coverage of Covid in particular was exceptional."

Screenshot of NHS England's tweet remembering Morgan. (Image via @NHSEnglandMedia/Twitter)

As per The Guardian, Andrew Dagnell, the editor of ITV Network News remembered Morgan as a “remarkable colleague” and as someone who "became a trusted voice for the public during an unprecedented time" as Covid.

“Emily’s passion for the role was evident in everything she did and her work was a constant reminder of why journalism matters. Her dedication to informing and educating our viewers will continue to inspire all those who were privileged to work alongside her."

The statement continued with Dagnell stating that Emily Morgan adored her family, and sent condolences to them at "this unthinkably difficult time."

“Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife, and a true trailblazer in our field. Her friendship, her professionalism and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten.”

Others also paid tribute to the deceased, with users tweeting:

🇺🇦 T A R Q U I N 🇺🇦 🎸⚽️ @ReliantCTFC Incredibly sad and totally unexpected news of entirely the wrong sort. Emily Morgan ITN News Journalist extraordinaire, dies aged 45. Rest In Peace.



Pic from ITN Incredibly sad and totally unexpected news of entirely the wrong sort. Emily Morgan ITN News Journalist extraordinaire, dies aged 45. Rest In Peace.Pic from ITN https://t.co/s5rWcblDlQ

Greg Scott - Formally and Properly Blue Ticked @GregScottTV Goodness. Just heard about the passing of ITV News’ Health and Science Editor, Emily Morgan, at the age of just 45. Dreadful. Goodness. Just heard about the passing of ITV News’ Health and Science Editor, Emily Morgan, at the age of just 45. Dreadful. https://t.co/rk4QpnbpPZ

Jeny Harrhy @MrsJenyH

#RIPEmilyMorgan

Far, far too young Impossible to hear of the sad news of the passing of Emily Morgan. The ONLY go-to journalist for pure facts, no opinion … here’s the story, you decide. She was just brilliant. Genuinely shocked and gutted.Far, far too young Impossible to hear of the sad news of the passing of Emily Morgan. The ONLY go-to journalist for pure facts, no opinion … here’s the story, you decide. She was just brilliant. Genuinely shocked and gutted. #RIPEmilyMorganFar, far too young 😥 https://t.co/IloD1wVeH7

Frank Connell @fconwy RIP Emily Morgan, what a shock, and what a loss. So young. My thoughts go out to the family. RIP Emily Morgan, what a shock, and what a loss. So young. My thoughts go out to the family. https://t.co/Nf8uZBgoyS

Wesley Baker @wesleybaker



#sad #health #itvnews So sad to hear of the death of Emily Morgan, Health editor for ITV News. She got us through the pandemic in the UK and was incredible. Rest in Peace Emily and thank you for everything. So sad to hear of the death of Emily Morgan, Health editor for ITV News. She got us through the pandemic in the UK and was incredible. Rest in Peace Emily and thank you for everything. #sad #health #itvnews https://t.co/p3WbTbzBir

Moreover, BBC's Breakfast editor Richard Frediani remembered Morgan as a "first-class journalist."

