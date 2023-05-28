Emily Morgan cause of death: Tributes pour in as ITV newsreader passes away at the age of 45

English television journalist Emily Morgan, who was the health and science editor for ITV News, has passed away at the age of 45 after a brief battle with lung cancer. The news was announced via a statement issued by ITN who shared a monochrome picture of the deceased.
"Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here. She will be greatly missed."
Morgan served 23 years as a journalist and has been described as "incredibly talented" by her colleagues. She played a massive role in the news channel's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and has been described as "instrumental" in bringing forward the fact that NHS workers were under immense pressure.
As per BBC, ITV said that even though Emily Morgan told her co-workers that she took "great pride" in her work, she wished to be remembered as "a mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend."
Tributes pour in on Emily Morgan's passing
As per Scoop Kenya, Emily Morgan was born in 1978 in London, England. Morgan began her career with ITV News as a producer and spent five years in Westminster.
Afterward, she pursued a career in journalism and progressed through various positions such as correspondent for Wales and West of England, political correspondent, and health editor. Recently, she was promoted to the position of health and science editor. Several people remembered Morgan for her personal and professional impact.
ITV News' royal news editor, Chris Ship, remembered Morgan as a "beautiful person and a dear friend."
"As Health Editor, Emily was fearless in reporting Covid to the nation in 2020."
ITV Newsreader Lucrezia Millarini called it a "privilege" to have worked and laughed with Morgan.
"Our newsroom and our programmes will not be the same. Every bit of love to Emily’s family."
Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay tweeted his sadness and shared his condolences with Morgan's family and friends.
"Her exemplary reporting throughout the Covid pandemic was a vital public service - helping to keep people safe."
NHS England issued a statement on the "terrible news" of Emily Morgan's passing and shared condolences to her family and friends.
"Emily was a brilliant journalist whose coverage of Covid in particular was exceptional."
As per The Guardian, Andrew Dagnell, the editor of ITV Network News remembered Morgan as a “remarkable colleague” and as someone who "became a trusted voice for the public during an unprecedented time" as Covid.
“Emily’s passion for the role was evident in everything she did and her work was a constant reminder of why journalism matters. Her dedication to informing and educating our viewers will continue to inspire all those who were privileged to work alongside her."
The statement continued with Dagnell stating that Emily Morgan adored her family, and sent condolences to them at "this unthinkably difficult time."
“Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife, and a true trailblazer in our field. Her friendship, her professionalism and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten.”
Others also paid tribute to the deceased, with users tweeting:
Moreover, BBC's Breakfast editor Richard Frediani remembered Morgan as a "first-class journalist."