Emily in Paris season 3: Who is Melia Kreiling? Meet the new actress who plays Sofia Sideris in Netflix's romantic comedy series

Melia Kreiling portrays the character of Sofia Sideris in Netflix's Emily in Paris season 3. She is one of the new faces joining the popular show along with actor Paul Forman, who dons the role of Nicolas de Leon. Kreiling's character Sofia Sideris is a Greek artist who's set to perform at a gallery in Paris.

Melia Kreiling is a prominent actress who's been a part of shows like The Last Tycoon and Tyrant. Her character, Sofia, is expected to play a key role in the new installment of Emily in Paris.

Melia Kreiling's early life, other film and TV projects, role in Emily in Paris season 3, and more details explored

Melia Kreiling was born in 1990 in Geneva, Switzerland, to Randall A. Kreiling and Katia Dimopoulou. Kreiling reportedly spent most of her childhood in Athens, Greece.

She was interested in performing arts at a young age and enrolled at the Northern School of Contemporary Dance after she shifted to Great Britain. Melia Kreiling also went to the London School of Dramatic Art, wherein she studied acting.

Kreiling went on to make her acting debut in a short film titled Room to Forget. She played the role of Bianca in four episodes of the German historical period drama show, The Borgias.

MCU fans will recognize Melia Kreiling as Bereet from Guardians of the Galaxy, a cameo appearance for which she received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics. She later went on to star in films like The Healer, MindGamers, and The Last Note.

Melia Kreling's TV credits include Tyrant, The Last Tycoon, and Salvation, to name a few. Netflix's Tudum describes her character in Emily in Paris as:

''Sofia is a Greek artist who enters the Emily in Paris fold to unveil her latest show at Camille’s gallery. Sofia’s time in the City of Love takes an unexpected turn when she finds herself falling into a passionate affair.''

In brief, about Emily in Paris season 3 plot and more details

The third season of Emily in Paris continues the eventful journey of Emily Cooper as she's reached a crucial juncture in her life. She needs to question her choices and what she wants to do with her life.

Here's Netflix's logline for the upcoming installment:

''One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.''

The first two seasons depicted how much Emily's life has evolved since she moved to Paris. With a number of uncertainties and questions plaguing her mind, it'll be interesting to see the kind of decisions she makes going forward.

Season 1 and 2 seem to have captured viewers' imagination with their unique tone, intriguing characters, and relatable storyline. Fans can expect the upcoming installment to live up to the hype.

Emily in Paris is now available to watch on Netflix.

