Emily in Paris season 4: Tentative release date, plot, cast, and more 

Emily in Paris season 4 is the much-awaited continuation of the popular Netflix series that has captured viewers' hearts worldwide. The show revolves around Emily Cooper, a young marketing executive from Chicago who moves to Paris for a job opportunity.

As she navigates through a new culture, language, and office politics, Emily embarks on a journey of self-discovery, love, and fashion. The series has garnered a massive fan base due to its blend of romance, comedy, and a glimpse into the glamorous world of fashion and marketing in Paris.

As the show approaches its fourth installment, fans eagerly anticipate what's in store for Emily and her friends. The end of the third season left viewers with many unanswered questions and unresolved relationships.

With a baby on the way for one of the main characters, a possible rekindling of old flames, and professional challenges to overcome, Emily in Paris season 4 promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, colorful escapades, and unexpected turns. While the release date is yet to be announced due to unexpected delays, the upcoming season is already creating a buzz among fans and the media alike.

Release date and filming update for

Emily in Paris season 4

Unfortunately, the release date for Emily in Paris season 4 is yet to be announced. Since the past seasons followed a pattern of December releases, it is speculated to be released around Christmas 2023.

However, due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, filming has been delayed by two months, according to a Variety report. The source informed Variety that the plan is to start shooting by the end of fall, which might push back the premiere date.

What lies ahead in Emily in Paris season 4?

The end of season 3 left many unanswered questions. Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) are technically single, with fans eagerly anticipating a possible reunion of the star-crossed lovers.

However, in a recent Netflix preview video, Collins teased:

"Will Emily and Gabriel finally get together? I wish I could tell you more, but you'll just have to wait to find out."

Meanwhile, Gabriel and Camille (Camille Razat) face the challenge of expecting a baby while not being in a relationship. Additionally, Mindy (Ashley Park) and her ex-boyfriend's acceptance into the Eurovision Song Competition is another exciting storyline to look forward to.

The creator of Emily in Paris, Darren Star, hinted in an interview with TV Guide that the fourth season would focus on navigating complicated personal and professional relationships and the conflicts that arise from them.

Star revealed:

"Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts."

He also mentioned that it's not decided who Emily will ultimately end up with, adding another layer of suspense to the upcoming season.

Emily in Paris season 4 cast

The main cast for Emily in Paris season 4, including Lily Collins (Emily), Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Camille Razat (Camille), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), and Bruno Gouery (Luc), is expected to return for the new season.

However, Kate Walsh's character, Madeline Wheeler, might not appear since she returned to Chicago and Emily severed ties with Savoir.

Season 3 recap

Season 3 saw Emily facing significant challenges in her career, ultimately leading to her unemployment. After Savoir's parent company ceased operations in France, Emily's boss, Madeline (Kate Walsh), returned to Chicago, while Emily decided to stay in Paris and eventually rejoined Sylvie's (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new firm.

On the romantic front, things seemed promising for Emily and her boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), while Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) encountered hurdles, culminating in a tumultuous engagement and revelation of Camille's pregnancy.

While waiting for the new season, you can binge-watch the first three seasons of Emily in Paris on Netflix. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting journey filled with twists, turns, and fashionable outfits. So, keep your eyes peeled for more updates on Emily in Paris season 4!