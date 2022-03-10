“Emily is so shady”: RHOC fans slam Emily Simpson for comparing Shannon Beador to Swedish Chef’s muppet

Episode 12 of RHOC aired on Wednesday, and featured Shannon Beador inviting the housewives to her home for dinner. She planned to give cooking lessons to Emily Simpson, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, and Noella Bergener.

Beador wore a black dress with a chef hat of the same color. So when the housewives arrived at her house, Simpson compared the host’s look to the muppet’s character called Swedish Chef from The Muppet Show. Viewers slammed Simpson for throwing a shade at Beador.

The housewife has constantly been stirring the pot for the last couple of episodes, especially trying to instigate a feud between Beador and Gina Kirschenheiter.

What did RHOC fans have to say?

Emily Simpson appeared on RHOC as Kirschenheiter’s friend but joined the main housewives’ list this season. She and Beador have built a close bond throughout the season.

In Episode 12, she made fun of Beador’s look and called her a muppet. While Bergener and Armstrong reacted with shock, Simpson tried to calm things down by saying that her comment was a compliment. Viewers could see that Beador was slightly annoyed by the remark. However, she played the perfect host to the housewives.

Here’s how fans reacted:

bravostanhan @BravoStanHan



#RHOC #WWHL the producers (and Emily) are so shady for this omg the producers (and Emily) are so shady for this omg 😂😂😂#RHOC #WWHL https://t.co/YuyhhbT78D

Harshan Kapoor 🇨🇦 @Harshan_94 #RHOC Emily… comparing any OC cast member to a Muppet character has never been a good thing Emily… comparing any OC cast member to a Muppet character has never been a good thing 😂😂😂 #RHOC

Brett @brewsonn #RHOC Lol. That’s why Shannon pulled on Emily’s hair net Lol. That’s why Shannon pulled on Emily’s hair net 😂😂😂😂 #RHOC

Brett @brewsonn Emily know she was being shady calling Shannon the Muppet chef. #RHOC Emily know she was being shady calling Shannon the Muppet chef. #RHOC

Matt 🍻🛳 @mattybooz #RHOC Emily calling Shannon the Swedish Chef from The Muppets Emily calling Shannon the Swedish Chef from The Muppets 💀 #RHOC

Simpson stirs up drama between Beador and Kirschenheiter

In previous episodes, Simpson has unknowingly created a wall between Kirschenheiter and Beador. After Kirschenheiter said that she felt Beador was jealous of her, Simpson talked about this to Beador. This led to the latter being angry with Kirschenheiter.

In Episode 12, the topic was raised again at Shannon’s dinner. While discussing whether Beador was jealous of Kirschenheiter, the former said that the fellow housewife needed to put a pin on her ego.

Simpson revealed Beador’s comment to Dubrow and Kirschenheiter via video call, where the latter said that Beador was not her friend. Viewers can expect a heated confrontation in upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, readers can watch new episodes of Season 16 every Wednesday at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

Edited by Siddharth Satish