Emmy Squared Pizza introduces new Spring 2025 menu: All you need to know

With the arrival of Spring, Emmy Squared Pizza is all set to launch its bright menu offerings. Known for its Detroit-style pizza, the restaurant has announced a lineup of new dishes, expanded lunch service in 20 locations, and an all-new cocktail bar.

Launched on April 10, this menu addition is now available across the United States through the fall. Whether one wants to visit for a quick lunch, wind down at happy hour, or dine out for a full evening, Emmy Squared’s new offerings are said to enhance the dining experience.

Emmy Squared Pizza's Seasonal Dishes for Spring 2025

A variety of classic handcrafted pizzas

The new menu combines comforting classics with a fresh twist. Sergio Pérez, SVP, Head of Marketing at Emmy Squared Pizza, stated in a press release on April 10, 2025:

"Our new seasonal offerings and our new Brooklyn Bar elevate the entire dining experience. From bold new menu items to a perfectly paired cocktail program, we're raising the bar across the board. It's all part of delivering the next level of quality and care for our guests."

The Metsiah Pizza is stacked with a variety of meats like Ezzo pepperoni, handcrafted Italian sausage, thick-cut bacon from Daily’s, and thinly shaved ribeye.

The Mediterranean Ribeye Pizza features a savory balance with sirloin, sautéed spinach, Kalamata olives, caramelized onions, and confit garlic, all compiled on a signature crispy Detroit-style crust.

For the one who prefers burgers, the Le Bleu Burger is made with a double-stacked half-pound patty of Braveheart grass-fed Black Angus beef topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and Emmy’s creamy Sammy sauce, served on a soft pretzel bun.

Along with the newest offerings, the restaurants bringing back their fan favorite, the Watermelon Burrata Salad. This salad features watermelon cubes, BelGioioso burrata, fresh mint, parsley pesto, and Korean chili flakes.

A Cocktail Program to complement the food menu

A Spring reimagined cocktail program launch

To match the energy of the Spring menu, Emmy Squared has launched a reimagined cocktail program. In collaboration with North Carolina-based Spirits of Alchemy, the updated bar menu includes handcrafted cocktails made with premium mixers and seasonal ingredients. A few of the cocktails are:

Prime Cut Martini – a savory twist on the classic martini, garnished with blue cheese-stuffed olives.

Espresso Yourself – a rich, bourbon-forward cocktail with coffee notes, ideal for an evening kick.

Watermelon Basil Smash – a refreshing, bourbon-based cocktail that’s herbaceous and light, perfect for patio sipping.

Dos Fashioned – crafted with Dos Hombres Mezcal, this smoky cocktail teases future collaborations with the Mezcal brand.

Expanded lunch services and Happy Hour offerings

An expanded lunch service by the brand

Emmy Squared is expanding its lunch service in 20 of its restaurants. This expansion will allow the guests to enjoy a faster and more flexible version of Emmy’s signature dishes during the day.

The new lunch menu includes:

Brooklyn Bite – a single slice of Detroit-style pizza is served solo or with a side salad, making it ideal for a quick lunch.

Single Stack Sandwiches – A lighter version of Emmy’s burgers and handhelds, the stack sandwiches offer the same flavor but in a friendly portion.

Individual Salads – personal-sized takes on fan-favorite salads like the Caesar and Brussels Sprouts.

In addition to the lunch menu, the new happy hour menu is said to offer great value on both drinks and snacks. The Happy Hour specials include $5 select beers, $7 house wines, and $9 well cocktails.

Emmy Squared Pizza’s Spring 2025 menu is a seasonal refresh of the dining experience, with crafted new pizzas, fresh cocktails, and an expansion to accessible daytime dining.

Whether one is a long-time fan of their crispy Detroit-style pies or discovering them for the first time, this spring menu might just be a great way to experience what Emmy Squared Pizza has in store.

