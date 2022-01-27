'Emo's Not Dead' Cruise 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, lineup, dates and all you need to know 

2022 is shaping up to be the year of the emo. The 'Emo's Not Dead' cruise has just been announced, and it will feature some of the scene's biggest artists.

The cruise will depart from Los Angeles on November 8 and arrive in Ensenada, Mexico, before returning to LA on November 12. Dashboard Confessional, Underoath, New Found Glory, Thursday, Plain White T's, Silverstein, Emery, Hawthorne Heights are some of the acts on the list.

The event's pre-sale begins on January 27 at 8.00 am, with public sales beginning on January 28. Tickets for the same can be bought from the official website of the cruise.

The cruise will also mark the debut of Your Broken Hero, a personal project by cruise’s creator.

How did 'Emo's Not Dead' come to be?

The mastermind behind the up-and-coming emo fest is none other than Matt Cutshall, a former member of the boy band It Boys. He is the actor, influencer, and social media star behind 'Emo’s Not Dead,' a popular YouTube video series — in which Cutshall plays an emo-loving fan who can’t seem to move on from the genre’s golden years — that has evolved into a brand. Cutshall has been monetising his love for the emo through an 'Emo’s Not Dead' line of merch that includes mugs, t-shirts, and Screamo Blend Coffee.

Now, Cutshall has revealed what may be the crowning achievement of his entire 'Emo's Not Dead' campaign: an 'Emo's Not Dead' festival cruise set to set sail in the fall of 2022, with a legit lineup.

The actor announced the cruise through a YouTube clip titled "Felt emo might cruise."

'Emo’s Not Dead' is not the only musical treat for fans of the genre this year. Earlier in the week, it was announced that the emo-punk fest ‘When We Were Young’ will also be coming back to Las Vegas in October 2022. The emo paradise, with over 60 bands, including My Chemical Romance and Paramore, also added a third date after the first two separate events sold out. A third installment is now planned for October 29, 2022, at the same location, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia