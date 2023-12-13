END x Timberland Archive Pack: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The END x Timberland Archive Pack emerges as a landmark collaboration. It unites the refined taste of END, the British retailer celebrated for its high-end fashion and footwear collections, with the rugged, outdoor essence of Timberland, the American apparel giant.

This partnership is not just a mere conjunction of two brands; it signifies a unique blend of style and substance, marking the first-ever collaboration between END and Timberland. This alliance celebrates heritage and contemporary fashion, drawing upon the enduring legacies of both brands.

Considering their distinct histories, END and Timberland bring a rich tapestry of fashion narratives. END has always been at the forefront of the high-end retail market that offers a curated selection of premium brands. On the other hand, Timberland has etched its name as an icon in outdoor wear. Their coming together for the Archive Pack is a testament to their commitment to quality and innovative fashion.

Set to release on December 14, 2023, the END x Timberland Archive Pack will be available through END Clothing's online platform and in-store. Fashion enthusiasts can look forward to acquiring the 3-Eye Lug Shoe, priced at $225, and the 7-Eye Lug Boot at $245.

The Archive Pack pays homage to two of Timberland’s timeless designs: the 3-Eye Lug Shoe and the 7-Eye Lug Boot. Drawing inspiration from archival posters of the original 3-Eye Lug Shoe from the 1980s and 1990s, this pack's designs are a celebration of Timberland's long-standing heritage in footwear.

The Meteorite 3 Eye Lug Shoe, a standout piece in the collection, features premium leather construction with luxurious pony hair details, striking a balance between ruggedness and refined style. This shoe is further enhanced with END's unique touches, including engraved metalwork and debossed branding on the uppers and outsole, encapsulating the essence of a fashion staple.

Similarly, the 7 Eye Lug Boot in the Foxtrot colorway echoes Timberland’s rich heritage. This boot also features premium leather uppers with plush pony details, offering an upscale twist on the classic silhouette.

The addition of END.'s engraved metalwork and joint debossed branding ensures this shoe is a piece of fashion history. Both models in the END x Timberland Archive Pack are designed to offer a perfect combination of style and functionality, echoing the ethos of both brands.

The launch of this pack is a momentous occasion for both END and Timberland, as it not only represents a fusion of their distinct styles but also marks a new chapter in the legacy of both brands in the world of high-end fashion and outdoor apparel.

