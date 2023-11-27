Piaget’s Chinese New Year collection: Everything we know so far

The Piaget’s Chinese New Year Collection arrives as a beacon of luxury, showcasing the Swiss watchmaker's exceptional craftsmanship and dedication to cultural artistry. Piaget, renowned for its precision and elegance, has launched a collection that resonates with the Lunar New Year's spirit, reflecting the beginning of a new zodiac cycle.

With an emphasis on the Dragon and Phoenix, this collection symbolizes a fusion of power and harmony, representing the dual aspects of masculinity and femininity.

Continuing this thematic journey, Piaget’s collection features the exquisite Altiplano and Emperador models, embodying the essence of the Chinese Zodiac through impeccable design and craftsmanship.

The limited edition timepieces, adorned with symbols of the Dragon and Phoenix, have been brought to life by the renowned enamel artist Anita Porchet. Her mastery in cloisonné enameling and gold engraving is evident in each of the 38 pieces of the Altiplano Zodiac references, offering an artistic tribute to these mythical creatures.

Set to be released just in time for the Lunar New Year celebrations, The Piaget’s Chinese New Year Collection is not only a testament to company's horological expertise but also a nod to tradition and storytelling.

Priced to reflect its exclusivity and craftsmanship, the Piaget’s Chinese New Year Collection is a coveted treasure for collectors and enthusiasts. Its release marks a new chapter in Piaget’s legacy, merging timekeeping with the essence of cultural festivity.

The Piaget’s Chinese New Year Collection stands as a testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. The High Jewellery segment, including a 41mm Altiplano watch, is a showcase of Piaget's 830P Manufacture ultra-thin, hand-wound mechanical movement.

The Dragon motif, a symbol of strength and power, is intricately designed with red lacquered eyes and a grip on a mystical black opal. Complementing this is the Piaget Emperador watch, featuring a flying tourbillon set against a backdrop of snow-set sapphires and diamonds.

For those seeking a feminine touch, the collection offers two Phoenix High Jewellery watches.

These limited editions, eight pieces each,showcase Piaget's mastery in gold engraving, adorned with diamonds, ruby, and white gold. These timepieces not only tell time but also stories of elegance and grace.

Expanding the Horizons of Luxury

Piaget’s innovation extends beyond timepieces in The Piaget’s Chinese New Year Collection. The inclusion of High Jewelry creations like the Dragon brooch, ring, and Phoenix earcuffs marks a new venture for the brand.

Centerpieces like the Dragon ring with a 4.02ct cushion-cut Mozambique ruby and the earcuffs in diamond and rose gold or ruby and white gold, reflect Piaget’s signature style of asymmetry and flamboyance.

These pieces not only complement the watches but also stand alone as marvels of luxury and design.

The collection concludes with two bespoke High Jewellery cuff watches. The Dragon cuff watch is a harmonious mix of onyx, diamond, and a black opal cabochon, while the Phoenix cuff is adorned with pink rubies, sapphires, and cobalt spinels. These cuffs are a celebration of Piaget's ingenuity in blending jewelry with timekeeping.

Piaget's Legacy and the Road Ahead

Piaget's journey, from its inception in the Swiss Jura Mountains to becoming a global symbol of luxury, has been marked by innovation and elegance. This new collection is not just a reflection of Piaget's horological and jewel crafting skills but also a continuation of its rich history.

By intertwining traditional symbolism with modern design, Piaget reaffirms its position as a leader in the luxury industry.

The Piaget’s Chinese New Year Collection is more than just a range of high-end watches and jewelry; it's a narrative of cultural celebration, technical mastery, and artistic expression.

Available for purchase at select Piaget boutiques and authorized retailers, this collection invites enthusiasts to become part of a timeless tradition. As we usher in the Lunar New Year, Piaget offers a collection that is not just a purchase but an inheritance of art and culture.