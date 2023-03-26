"Enough": Why is the internet not okay with Grey's Anatomy season 20 announcement? 

Grey's Anatomy, the longest-running medical drama series in the history of television shows, has been renewed for an upcoming landmark 20th season by the ABC TV Network on March 24, 2023, as reported by Variety. The popular show is currently in season 19, with eleven episodes released so far. Reportedly, the finale episode of the current season is scheduled to arrive on May 18, 2023.

News of Grey's Anatomy's renewal for season 20, released by the network, has not gone well with audiences, who are clearly unhappy with the show's renewal because they believe it has long lost its charm.

Twitter is buzzing as viewers are not happy with the renewal of Grey's Anatomy for season 20

Many took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the renewal of the medical show. From the looks of the audience's reactions to the news, it is quite evident that they have grown really tired of the similar storylines projected by the medical drama over the past 19 seasons.

The fact that the show's lead star, Ellen Pompeo, who plays the role of Dr. Meredith Grey will not be seen as a regular on the show in the upcoming season, has also made viewers skeptical about season 20.

With the renewal of Grey's Anatomy for season 20, showrunner Krista Vernoff will be stepping down and in her place, the show's executive producer Meg Marinis will act as the showrunner for the brand new twentieth season of the ABC series. Vernoff has also been the showrunner for the spin-off series Station 19. Reportedly, she will also be exiting the spin-off show.

In a statement, Vernoff said, while talking about leaving both the shows:

"It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,...The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated."

She continued,

The amount of talent in these two extraordinary casts and these two brilliant writers’ rooms is beyond measure — and these crews work magic week after week." (Via TVLine)

Details about the upcoming episode 12 of the show's latest season 19 explored

The upcoming episode 12 of season 19 will make its arrival on ABC on March 30, 2023. Titled Pick Yourself Up, the episode was written by Scott D. Brown and directed by Kevin McKidd.

Pick Yourself Up's official synopsis, as provided by ABS, is as follows:

"In the immediate aftermath of shocking events at the clinic, the hospital goes on lockdown and the Grey Sloan doctors split up to save multiple lives; Maggie lands in hot water with Winston; Jules' roommate makes a surprise appearance."

The cast list for the latest season 19 includes Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Jake Borelli, Alexis Floyd, Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, and several others.

