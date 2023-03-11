Eric Clapton, the English singer-songwriter, announced two concerts in honor of the late guitarist Jeff Beck, which are scheduled to take place on May 22, and May 23, 2023.

The singer announced the concerts, which will be held at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, UK, via a post on his official Instagram page, leaving fans over the moon.

Presale tickets are available upon registration at https://www.seetickets.com/register/jeff-beck-2023 from March 13, 2023, at 5 pm GMT. The presale will start on March 14, 2023, at 10 am GMT.

General Stall seats are priced at £444, and fans will also have to pay a processing fee. General Box seats are priced at £1182, in addition to a processing fee. All tickets are available at https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2023/a-concert-for-jeff-beck.

Rod Stewart, Imelda May, Joss Stone, and more to join Eric Clapton at the concerts

Joining Eric Clapton at the concert is the English singer-songwriter and rock legend Sir Roderick David Stewart CBE, who rose to prominence with his sixth studio album, Atlantic Crossing. It peaked as the chart-topper in the UK and Australian charts after its release on 15 August 1975.

Irish singer Imelda May will also join the concert. The multi-instrumentalist rose to prominence with her second studio album, Love Tattoo. Alongside May and Stewart will be English singer-songwriter Joscelyn Eve Stoker, better known by her stage name, Joss Stone. She broke into the music scene by winning the British music talent show contest Star for a Night.

After winning the contest, she was signed by S-Curve Records, following which she recorded and released her debut studio album, The Soul Sessions. The album was released on September 16, 2003, and was produced by Betty Wright. It was critically acclaimed, peaking at number four on the UK album charts.

The full list of performers at the concert announced so far is listed below:

Doyle Bramhall

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr

Johnny Depp

Billy Gibbons

Imelda May

John McLaughlin

Robert Randolph

Rod Stewart

Joss Stone

Susan Tedeschi

Derek Trucks

Tracing Eric Clapton's music career

Sir Eric Patrick Clapton CBE was born on March 30, 1945, during the Second World War, in Ripley, Surrey. He began practicing music seriously at the age of 15 and eventually joined the R&B band The Roosters. He was part of the band until 1963, followed by a two-year stint with the blues band The Yardbirds.

Following his time with The Yardbirds, the singer eventually joined the rock band Cream as a guitarist. The band attained critical acclaim with their second album, Disraeli Gears, which was released on November 2, 1967. It peaked at number five on the UK album chart and was a hit on the Swedish and Finnish charts.

Cream disbanded after two more albums in 1968, following which Eric Clapton once again became part of several bands, most notably Derek and the Dominoes, before eventually going solo.

Battling personal problems, including heroin addiction, Clapton made his solo breakthrough with the Concert for Bangladesh, an event dedicated to providing relief to the genocide-affected new nation of Bangladesh in 1971. The concert is credited with inspiring future music festival relief concerts such as Live Aid in 1985.

Eric Clapton eventually gained critical acclaim in his solo career with his 1992 album Unplugged, which won the prestigious trio of Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year awards at the 1993 Grammy Awards. He is known for hit tracks including Wonderful Tonight, Tears In Heaven, White Room, Autumn Leaves, My Father’s Eyes, and more.

Poll : 0 votes