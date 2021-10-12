×
Eric Clapton's strange anti-vax move leaves Twitter utterly confused

Eric Clapton performs at The O2 Arena in 2020 (Image via Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
Modified Oct 12, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Guitarist Eric Clapton has been advocating against the Covid-19 vaccines for a long time and has bankrolled an anti-vaccine rock group claiming to campaign medical choice.

Eric Clapton reportedly donated around $1,300 and his touring van to the UK group, Jam for Freedom, on October 10.

Jam for Freedom is seemingly a group of musicians that lets amateur players sit on outdoor shows. The group mentioned that medical records and devices or mandatory drugs will not be needed to attend their festivals and events on their website.

Anti-vaccine lines are also included in their lyrics. After the officials attempted to stop a performance in a park seemingly violating noise regulations, the libertarian-leaning outfit members were seen disputing with police officers in a video shared on their website.

Eric also reportedly got in touch with band member Cambel McLaughlin through text. He has also allegedly provided them with extra funds to purchase their van and said he might play with them in the future, as stated by McLaughlin.

Public reacts to Eric Clapton’s actions on social media

Ever since Eric Clapton’s anti-vaccine campaign became active, it has received support. However, it has also been criticized by a few on social media.

Eric Clapton is a bad person who has remained a bad person even after making a whole bunch of fauxpologies for being a bad person those other times twitter.com/NoahShachtman/…
Anti-vaxxer Eric Clapton, is you know....fully vaccinated.
Eric Clapton is like coffee, he’s good all by himself.
But he’s great with Cream.
gonna tell my kids this is Eric Clapton https://t.co/tLnczqZbu2
Eric Clapton backs "Jam for Freedom".. NO medical records, devices or mandatory drugs required to attend festivals/events.. 😉💪👌❤💙
"eric clapton funds the anti vaccine movement during a plague" is not the headline i expected to read today
rollingstone.com/music/music-fe…
Eric Clapton Isn’t Just Spouting Vaccine Nonsense — He’s Helping to Bankroll It rollingstone.com/music/music-fe…
tears in heaven is about eric clapton’s son who died from getting the vaccine
Eric Clapton is Bankrolling Antivaccine nonsense and it’s killing people. Support HCW’s. Listen to scientists. Do everything supported by science to preserve health and life. #GetVaxxedNow rollingstone.com/music/music-fe…

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in July 2021 that nightclubs would provide entry to those who have been fully vaccinated. Clapton then decided not to perform anymore in places that needed proof of vaccination.

He shared an official statement with the architect and anti-vaxxer Robin Monotti Graziadei through his Telegram account. He said that he will not perform where the discriminated audience will be present and added that until they allow everyone to attend, he reserves the right to cancel the show.

Eric Clapton on stage during The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall (Image via Getty Images)
Back in December 2020, Eric released an anti-lockdown track, Stand And Deliver, written by his friend Van Morrison. Morrison also supported anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine sentiments in 2020.

Speaking about the Northern Irish singer’s anti-lockdown songs, Clapton stated in an interview that many support Morrison and his attempts to save live music and that he is an inspiration.

However, after the release of their collaboration, actress Jameela Hamil and many others shared a transcript of a racist tirade made by Eric Clapton when he was drunk during a Birmingham concert in 1976.

Clapton passed a lot of slurs to the black and non-white audience at the concert and then asked the foreigners to raise their hands before asking them to leave.

