Essence Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and all you need to know

The Essence Festival 2022 has released its lineup for the July 4 weekend after a gap of two years. The lineup features Janet Jackson, Kevin Hart and Nicki Minaj as the headliners. Also performing at the fest are The Isley Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Summer Walker, The Roots & Friends and D-Nice & Friends, among others. More details on the performing artists will be released later.

The tickets are available on sale now and are priced starting from $150 and go up to $2850. The Essence Festival will be held at the Caeser’s Suerdome, New Orleans, LA from June 30 through July 3. Tickets are available for all three days of the festival and can be purchased from here.

Single-night tickets are also available to attend evening concerts at Caesers Superdome. Additionally, the bundle ticket purchase comes with a one-year subscription to Essence magazine for free. Once the attendees have registered, they get access to enter the Caesers Superdome, from where they can view the Mainstage and Super Lounge performances.

The company notes that evening concerts that take place at the Caesers Superdome do not include the Essence After Dark shows and that most of the daytime programming will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The festival (which has the theme It's The Black Joy For Me this year) will also highlight digital programming and livestreaming among other select on-the-ground activities. The festival returns after a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESSENCE Festival @essencefest



Turning the first of July into PINK FRIDAY.



Catch Nicki Minaj, Nicki Lewinski, Nicki the Ninja, Nicki the Boss, Nicki The Harajuku Barbie shut down NOLA! We pulled all the stops and booked the Queen to come sit on her pedestal as @NICKIMINAJ makes her debut at ESSENCE FEST!

Essence Festival of Culture performance lineup

June 30, 2022 -- Kevin Hart

July 1, 2022 -- Nicki Minaj

July 2, 2022 -- Janet Jackson

July 3, 2022 -- New Edition

Poster for Essence Festival of Culture (Image via Twitter/essencefest)

The festival was launched in 1995 on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Essence magazine. The company calls the Essence Festival of Culture the “country’s biggest celebration of all things Black and beautiful.” The festival draws over 53,000 people annually over the July 4 weekend.

