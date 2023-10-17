Eton x The Beatles Shirt collection: Everything we know so far

Eton x The Beatles Shirt Collection unveils an exemplary merge of high-end fashion with iconic music history. Eton, the renowned luxury shirting brand, has curated a collection that pays homage to the legendary Beatles, offering fans and fashion aficionados a chance to wear a piece of music history.

As autumn approaches, enthusiasts can expect to witness eight distinctive designs, each immaculately presented in a signature green box that pays tribute to the Beatles' Apple record label.

The iconic history of Eton, known for its unparalleled luxury in shirting, finds a harmonious partner in The Beatles, the British band that revolutionized the music industry. Their legacies set the stage for a nostalgic yet fashion-forward collection.

Set to make its debut this November, this anticipated collection will have price tags ranging between $95 USD and $525 USD.

Eton x The Beatles Shirt Collection will be debuted this November

Expand Tweet

Eton's creative director, Sebastian Dollinger, is the mastermind behind this illustrious collection, crafting each design with reverence to The Beatles' unparalleled discography.

One standout piece is the “HELP! Shirt,” which beautifully integrates a subtle illustration on its chest, paying homage to The Beatles’ fifth studio album.

Reviving iconic imagery

Eton x The Beatles Shirt Collection (Image via Eton website)

Another design that's bound to capture attention is the “Abbey Road Shirt.” This shirt creatively reinvents The Beatles' renowned Abbey Road album cover with a captivating all-over print. The essence of nostalgia and admiration for the band is evident in every thread and pattern.

Reimagining classics

Eton's collection does not stop at just replicating the past; it innovates and reimagines. Drawing inspiration from the Get Back documentary, Dollinger presents a contemporary version of Paul McCartney’s iconic striped shirt, crafted in exquisite Italian silk.

Eton x The Beatles Shirt Collection (Image via Eton website)

Additionally, the collection pays homage to John Lennon’s signature outfit from the same film, encapsulating the transformative period that succeeded The Beatles’ Let It Be album.

A journey through time

With a palpable essence of nostalgia, the Eton x The Beatles Shirt collection promises not to be a one-off. As hinted by Eton, enthusiasts can expect more collections in the future that will not only feature creatively designed shirts but will also introduce accessories such as ties, scarves, and pocket squares, all inspired by The Beatles.

The Eton x The Beatles Shirt Collection is a testament to the timelessness of art, whether music or fashion.

By seamlessly blending Eton’s luxury with The Beatles' legacy, this collection offers an opportunity to reminisce about the golden era of music while sporting top-notch fashion.

Eton x The Beatles Shirt Collection (Image via Twitter/ @MastermindGM)

For those eager to embrace this blend of history and luxury, the collection will be available online and in Eton stores from this November. A beautiful intersection of luxury shirting and musical history awaits.