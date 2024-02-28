There is a lineup of Adidas sneakers releasing in March 2024 and sneakerheads are excited, to say the least. February 2024 saw the release of the Forum Low classic, the Gazelle Bold, the Pureboost 23, and other impressive silhouettes.

March promises to be more fun with sneakers that feature performance-driven technology like the Adidas Boost and Bounce. These promising sneaker releases, not only offer the best features but would also be presented in enticing colorways to cater to individual preferences.

Adidas constantly pushes the boundaries of style and innovation and these sneakers are proof of that. Looking out for every Adidas sneaker released in March? Below is a carefully curated list.

Every Adidas sneaker releasing in March 2024

1. Adidas Harden Volume 8 shoes

The Adidas Harden Volume 8 shoes (Image via Adidas)

According to Adidas, this pair of basketball shoes will be released in March 9, 2024. They feature an upper dressed in black colored synthetic material, with matching laces, also in a black hue, ensuring firmness of the shoes on the feet. Contrasting the black synthetic upper, the whitish rubber sole is seen running from the under to the upper, with a splash of red hue on the outsole. Also, a pull tab is incorporated, facilitating the easy removal and wearing of the sneakers.

This pair of shoes will sell for a retail price of 160 USD upon their release on the brand website.

2. Adidas SL 72 RS shoes

The Adidas SL 72 RS shoes (Image via Adidas)

These men's sneakers are made from a combo of leather and suede materials, with suede fabric wrapping around the leather fabric, and whitish accentuations visible on the laces, heel tab, and on the three-striped logo embodied on each side of the sneakers. In addition to the color scheme of the shoes, the brand name is displayed in gold, while the sole of the kicks is covered in red, blue, and brown hues.

Also, enhancing grip control and breathability, these Adidas sneakers are presented with a brownish multi-directional lugged rubber outsole and a mesh-crafted tongue, respectively.

According to Adidas, these sneakers will be released on March 28, 2024, and will be sold for a retail price of 100 USD on the brand website.

3. Adidas AE 1 "Velocity Blue"

The Adidas AE 1 "Velocity Blue" (Image via StockX)

From the AE 1 series, these Adidas sneakers feature an upper built from a lightweight textile fabric, in a dark blue hue, coupled with a blueish breathable mesh material, designed on both sides of the shoes, allowing for an inflow of air. More of the blue hue is seen on the laces, while a greenish detailing is visible at the back of the kicks. Also, the sneakers come with a grip-efficient outsole providing stability and traction control.

According to StockX, these Adidas sneakers are expected to be released on March 8, 2024, and sell for a retail price of 120 USD on the brand website.

4. Adidas Bali "Tactile steel dark marine"

The Adidas Bali "Tactile steel dark marine" (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas sneakers are attired in a light-blue suede fabric, detailed by the navy blue leather material constructed on the sides, and on the padded heel tab. Complementing the blue hue of the suede outer, the laces are also featured in a light blue hue, while different shades of blue hue can be seen on the non-slip rubber outsole. Also, completing the overall colorway of the shoes, a White patch is displayed on the tongue, showing the brand details.

According to Adidas, these low-cuts will be sold for a retail price of 115 USD upon their release on March 1, 2024, on the brand website.

5. Adidas X Teenage mutant Ninja turtles

The Adidas X Teenage mutant Ninja turtles (Image via Sportskeeda)

Inspired by the animated series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, these shoes are made from a cowhide fabric, in a green hue, with the heel tab enveloped in green suede material. Additionally, white and red hues are embellished on the laces, soles, and sides of the sneakers, contrasting the greenish background of the sneakers.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these Adidas sneakers will be released on March 22, 2024, and sell for 130 USD on the brand website.

6. Adidas Yeezy Soo "Stone Taupe"

These recent iterations of the 2019 original, are featured in a paneled design, with the upper designed from a light taupe suede material that overlays a tonal synthetic leather material. The midsole is distinguished by white accents, while the deep brown rubber outsole, finishes the color palette of the kicks.

According to Sole Retriever, these chunky-looking pair of sneakers are expected to be released on March 18 2024 and will sell for 210 USD on the brand website.

Mark your calendars for these Adidas sneaker releases and stay tuned for more updates.