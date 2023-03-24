Every Breath She Takes on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

The new Lifetime thriller movie, Every Breath She Takes, is all set to premiere on the network on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The film centers around a woman who thinks her abusive husband is killed after a fire that destroyed their house. However, she soon starts experiencing a number of bizarre events and has visions of her husband.

Take a look at Lifetime's official synopsis of the movie:

''Jules Baker thinks her problems are over when her abusive husband Billy is killed after a struggle and fire that destroys their house. As she rebuilds her life and home, rumors swirl around town–“that’s the one that killed her husband” and problems with the insurance have fingers pointing at Jules when it’s found out that the fire was set intentionally.''

The synopsis further reads:

''After a series of frightening events and the fact that she thinks she keeps seeing her dead husband, Jules believes she may be going crazy. Or is Billy actually still alive and coming for her, ready to destroy everything she’s re-built?''

The movie stars Tamala Jones in the lead role, along with many others portraying key supporting roles. The film is directed by Darin Scott.

Lifetime's Every Breath She Takes cast list: Tamala Jones and others to star in new thriller film

1) Tamala Jones as Jules Baker

Tamala Jones portrays the lead role of Jules Baker in Lifetime's Every Breath She Takes. Jules is the protagonist of the film and the story is told from her perspective. It'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the movie.

Apart from Every Breath She Takes, Tamala Jones is best known for her performances in The Holiday Stocking, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Holiday Rush, and many more.

2) Brian White as Billy

Actor Brian White portrays the role of Billy in the new Lifetime thriller movie. Billy is Jules' abusive husband who's believed to be dead after a fire accident. However, Jules often has visions of him, which turns her life into an absolute nightmare. Viewers can expect Brian White to deliver an impressive performance in this complex role.

Brian White's other notable film and TV acting credits include Me & Mrs. Jones, Dear Frank, and many more.

3) Tisha Campbell as Detective Charice Walker

Tisha Campbell stars as Detective Charice Walker in Every Breath She Takes. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known at this point, but fans can expect her to play a key role in the movie.

Tisha Campbell has previously starred in Act Your Age and Uncoupled. Apart from Campbell, Tamala Jones, and Brian White, the film also features several others portraying important supporting/minor roles, including:

Lamon Archey as Paul Jones

Brooklyn Sudano as Dana Marks

Jackée Harry as Linda Moss

Dan Gauthier as Kenny

Nikki Blonsky as Maria Bonilla

Based on the synopsis, viewers can look forward to a thrilling character-driven movie similar in tone to Lifetime's other crime thrillers like Nanny Dearest, She Inherited Danger, and Black Girl Missing.

Don't forget to catch Every Breath She Takes on Lifetime on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

