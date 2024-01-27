New Balance sneakers made waves in 2023 and continue to be a beloved "dad shoe" brand in 2024. Due to the hype around their silhouettes, sneakerheads are keeping tabs on the American brand's release dates. The globally renowned footwear brand New Balance has built a loyal fan base over time based on its series of sneakers, known for their stylish and comfort-driven features.

Since the start of this year, this sneaker brand has released a variety of kicks that have captured the attention of sneaker fanatics and fashion-savvy individuals alike. Also, an array of sneakers has been arranged for February by this US-based sportswear mogul.

Below is a carefully curated list of every new Balance sneaker dropping in February 2024.

Every New Balance sneaker dropping in February 2024

1. The 860V2 "Aime Leon Dore yellow"

The 860V2 "Aime Leon Dore yellow" (Image via StockX)

These low-top sneakers feature an upper dressed in yellow breathable mesh material, allowing for air inflow, alongside a grey-toned synthetic material overlaying around the mesh fabric.

The cushioned midsole is featured in a creamy-toned rubber material. In contrast, the lugged rubber outsole, in a black hue, complements the color scheme of the upper, meanwhile ensuring traction and grip control.

These New Balance sneakers will be released on February 1, 2024, and sold on the brand's website for a retail price of $150.

2. The 530 "white blue Oasis" sneakers

The 530 "white blue Oasis" (Image via StockX)

These retro-inspired shoes are designed from a combination of mesh and leather materials, both in a white hue, laying the foundation for blue accents on the sides, collar, heel tab, and sole to stand out.

Comfort was prioritized with the midsole crafted from a brown-colored rubber material, aiding impact and shock absorption. In contrast, the black non-slip rubber outsole, which climbs to the upper of the sneakers, ensures stability.

These vintage-inspired kicks are expected to be released on February 1, 2024, and will be sold on the brand's website for a retail price of $100.

3. The Aime Leon Dore orange

The Aime Leon Dore orange (Image via StockX)

These men's sneakers feature a multicolored mesh upper in orange, yellow, and black hues. The sneakers feature two-toned colored laces in black and yellow hues, allowing for a customizable and secured fit, while the padded tongue and collar, both in a black hue, provide comfort and support to the ankle area.

Also, the soles of the shoes are dressed in yellow, orange, red, black, and green hues, offering balance and cushioning.

These New Balance sneakers are set to be released on February 1 and will be available for purchase at a retail price of $150 on the brand's website.

4. The WRPD Runner "Grey Matter"

The WRPD "Grey Matter"(Image via Sportskeeda)

These chunky sneakers are constructed from a greyish suede material that is built on a black mesh fabric that helps provide cool air for the foot during extended wear. The grey-colored outer is paired with tonal laces, while the beige-toned midsole provides cushioning and comfort.

Additionally, the sneakers were incorporated with a white furry lining to give the feet a cozy and soft feel.

The WRPD Runner shoes are expected to be released on February 1, 2024, and will be sold for $150 on the brand's website.

5. The Fuel-Cell Super Comp Elite v4

The Fuel-Cell Super Comp Elite v4 (Image via New Balance)

These women's sneakers come in a whitish, stretchable synthetic material, detailed by black, purple, pink, orange, and green hues embossed on the side, sole, tongue, lining, and back of the shoes.

These feminine kicks feature a high-rise platform sole enveloped in a white hue, not only complementing the colorway of the multicolored upper but also providing grip and stability.

These New Balance sneakers will be available for purchase at a retail price of $249 on the brand's website upon their release on February 1, 2024.

Mark your calendars for these New Balance sneaker drops, and stay tuned for more updates.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.