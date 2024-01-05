Every Puma sneaker releasing in January 2024

The German-based sportswear giant, Puma, has consistently launched sneakers that have garnered attention from sneakerheads and fashion-savvy individuals.

Over the years, this German brand's collection of sneakers has evolved from being just tailored for athletes to becoming casual and red carpet-worthy shoes.

As 2024 unfolds, the brand already has some hot drops lined up, like the Fuse 3.0 women's training shoes, Velophasis "Retreat Yourself" sneakers, the 180 Corduroy sneakers, Seasons Voyage Nitro men's running shoes, and others.

Puma sneakers to check out in January 2024

1. The Fuse 3.0 women's training shoes

The Fuse 3.0 women's training shoes (Image via Puma)

The athletic-built kicks feature a black breathable mesh material, contrasted by the blue, grey, and white accents strategically embossed around the shoes.

These sneakers are set to release on January 8, 2023, and will be available for purchase at a retail price of $120 on the brand's official website.

2. The Velophasis "Retreat Yourself" women's sneakers

The Velophasis "Retreat Yourself" women's sneakers (Image via Puma)

These chunky-looking shoes are crafted from a blend of a light-green synthetic fabric overlayed by a tonal leather material, complemented by the off-white hue of the laces. These kicks boast a cushioned Eva midsole and a sock liner that enhance impact absorption and provide comfort to the feet during long wear, respectively.

These sneakers were released on January 1, 2023, and are available for purchase at a retail price of $120 on the brand's official website.

3. The 180 Corduroy sneakers

The 180 Corduroy sneakers (Image via Puma)

The design of these forward-thinking shoes is a nod to contemporary sneaker silhouettes, featuring an upper envelope in a combo of a greenish smooth suede material coupled with the brand's patented form strip material in an off-white hue.

Additionally, the white hue of the rubber sole completes the color scheme of the sneakers. These kicks were released on January 1, 2023, and are priced at $100 on the brand's official website.

4. Seasons Voyage Nitromen's running shoes

The Seasons Voyage Nitromen's running shoes (Image via Puma)

These recent iterations of the "nitro" series are designed from recycled synthetic materials and feature a camo-like upper with orange hues on the tongue and collar to stand out, finishing off with the greenish and whitish highlights on the side.

These shoes were released on January 1, 2023, and are available for purchase at a retail price of $140 on the brand's website.

5. The “Suede Brand Loves Unisex” sneakers

The “Suede Brand Loves Unisex” sneakers (Image via Puma)

These unisex shoes come in a design that pays homage to 90's sneaker silhouettes. The sneakers feature a bluish suede material, highlighted by the pink leather fabric embedded on the sides, counter-heel heel, and tongue of the sneakers.

Additionally, the beige-toned sole and laces ensure stability and an adjustable fit. These shoes were released on January 1, 2023, and are available for a retail price of $75 on the brand's official website.

6. The Palermo sneakers

The Palermo sneakers (Image via Puma)

The design of these low-cut sneakers also follows the trend of the brand's retro-inspired silhouettes. The design of the kicks features a predominantly reddish suede upper, detailed with navy blue accentuations on the sides, and lining with golden hue detailing on the side and counter-heel.

The Palermo sneakers were released on January 1, 2023, and are selling for a retail price of $90 on the brand's official website.

7. The Nitro women's running sneakers

The Nitro women's running sneakers (Image via Puma)

These women-exclusive running shoes are dressed in a multicolored synthetic material that features orange, neon-green, and blue hues. The shoes also feature a dichromatic-colored outsole, primarily in a brilliant white hue and a blue hue, aiding traction and grip control.

These sneakers are available for $140 on Puma's official website.

