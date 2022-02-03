What time will 'Everything's Gonna Be All White' air on Showtime? Release date and more on Sacha Jenkins documentary

Everything's Gonna Be All White, Sacha Jenkins's new documentary series, is all set to premiere on February 11, 2022.

In the midst of the rising debate surrounding racism and white supremacy, filmmaker Jenkins has teamed up with Showtime to shine a light on institutionalized and systematic racism in his upcoming documentary series. The series will feature people of color sharing their experiences with racism and how white supremacy impacts colored lives.

What is Everything's Gonna Be All White about?

The trailer gives us a glimpse of how Everything's Gonna Be All White focuses its lens on the problematic systems that are in place to hold people of color down while elevating white people, through everyday happenings and historical events.

The trailer starts off with a disclaimer - “May trigger white people,” and features several interviewees who provide their perspectives and opinions on everything ranging from white fragility to the Capitol riots of January 2021.

The docu-series will also feature how laws are created to benefit white people, leading to a rising inequality between whites and people of color around housing, education, and healthcare.

The documentary will also touch on the issue of violent takeovers of property from indigenous people in the docuseries, where victims will come forward to tell harrowing stories of their plight.

The three-part limited documentary series will feature interviews with historians, artists, activists, cultural commentators, actors, and more. Included amongst them are Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Dr. Nell Irvin Painter, Jemele Hill, Amanda Seales, Favianna Rodriguez, Tamika Mallory, Styles P, Margaret Cho, and Dr. Nick Estes.

There will also be a bonus episode at the end of the three-part series that will feature conversations between Jenkins and a panel of emerging artists and activists. The conversation will be on an array of subjects, including the issues surrounding the legalization of marijuana. Jenkins' band, The 1865, will also perform during the bonus episode.

Where to watch the documentary series?

The first episode of Everything's Gonna Be All White will air on Showtime on February 11 at 8 PM ET/PT. To watch the show, viewers will have to be Showtime subscribers.

