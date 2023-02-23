Ex on the Beach season 6 episode 3 release date and air time on MTV

Ex on the Beach season 6 episode 3, titled Secrets of The Past, will air on MTV this Thursday, February 23 at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Fobo TV, DirecTV, and the network's website.

The episode promises to be explosive as three new exes are set to arrive on the beach, altering the chemistry between the existing couples. These include Thailah’s ex Charlie, Jake's ex Pala and Sorinn's ex Christopher.

One of the exes will reveal that they were engaged to one of the show's contestants, leading to chaos in the villa and the couple's current relationship.

Ex on the Beach season 6 episode 3 will see some shocking revelations

MTV's description of the episode reads:

"The Shack" welcomes more exes into the villa, threatening the couples' time in paradise; Sorinn and Lola have an explosive argument at dinner; an ex's arrival causes trouble for one couple when a secret engagement is revealed."

This week on Ex on the Beach, new secrets will be exposed as Liam will try to move on after the revelation that his girlfriend cheated on him with her ex. Sorinn and Lola will once again get into a major argument, after which the latter will try to reconnect with her ex, Christopher.

In a preview, Lola praises Christopher for not judging her as she complained about Soriano, who allegedly "gives" her nothing in the relationship.

Lola also complains that Sorinn does not care about her and does not acknowledge her needs.

Recap of Ex on the Beach season 6 episode 2

MTV's description of the episode titled You're Breaking my Heart reads:

"The couples settle into the villa, but the vacation is over when the first exes check in; Liam learns the heartbreaking reality about Leylah and her ex; the first Shack reveals some eye-opening truths and welcomes some surprise."

Last week on Ex on the Beach, Ri was shocked to learn that Spari was dating her and Shayla at the same time. She did not disclose this to the latter but did share some of the texts between her and Spari on The Shack of secrets.

Shayla was shocked after seeing the chats, while Spari claimed that they were falsely created using an application. Ri also said that they sat on a carriage ride together, where they k**sed.

Spari said that he did not remember what happened during the outing and that he was just having fun with some co-workers.

Host Kamie Crawford asked Shayla to confront Spari, which she did not do, and held her hand before leaving The Shack of secrets.

Leylah got jealous after seeing her ex, Samura, help another woman come down the stairs. She told him that she still cared about him and was hurt seeing him with anyone else. Leylah also got jealous when her partner Liam played a pillow fight with another woman, which others felt was hypocritical.

Later, it was revealed that Leylah hung out with her ex multiple times when Liam was busy working. He also discovered that they had slept together. Leylah blamed it all on Liam's excessive work and his boxing career. Liam got emotional after the revelation.

MTV airs fresh episodes of Ex on the Beach every Thursday at 9 pm ET.

