"Happiest with Samura?": Ex on the Beach Couples fans slam Leylah for cheating on her boyfriend Liam

Ex on the Beach Couples episode 2 aired on MTV on Thursday, February 16, at 9 pm ET.

The episode showcased Leylah's ex-boyfriend Samura arriving at the beach to give their old relationship another chance. Initially, she said that she did not even want to look at him but got upset when he helped Ri walk down the stairs.

She then spoke to him in the pool, confessing that it still hurts when he talks to other women. She even called Ri his new girlfriend.

Samura asked Leylah not to arrive at conclusions without thinking and wondered how she was going to stay in the villa with her current boyfriend Liam.

Liam was upset with Leylah for not giving him full attention and played pillow fights with other contestants, with Leylah's permission. Later, she said that watching Liam play with someone else was embarrassing. Other cast members noticed how she was being a hypocrite and slammed her for it.

Ri tried to confront Leylah but she defended herself, stating that it was a "sensitive topic." Leylah also confessed that she had met Samura once or twice behind Liam's back. She tried to pin all the blame on him, stating that Liam was busy with his boxing career so she had to go out with Samura.

Later, in the shack of secrets, it was revealed that Leylah had been physically intimate with Samura just weeks before the experiment began. This shocked Liam, who asked Leylah how she could sleep with someone else when she had his name tattooed on her.

Ex on the Beach Couples fans were also shocked by Leylah's behavior and actions. They also slammed her for saying that she was the happiest when she hung out with her ex-boyfriend, Samura.

Airén @tristeIRL She just said she wanna be with Liam but she’s the happiest with Samura?? #ExOnTheBeach She just said she wanna be with Liam but she’s the happiest with Samura?? #ExOnTheBeach

Ex on the Beach Couples fans slam Leylah as she refuses to take responsibility for cheating on Liam

Leylah said that she could not deny any of the allegations but also told Liam that she only did it because he was not there for her.

Ex on the Beach Couples fans slammed Leylah for coming onto the show, despite knowing that her secret will be revealed.

Hail ミ☆🥀 @alltoohail imagine going on this show after cheating on this dude that you want to “marry” knowing damn well it’s going to be exposed … like do you just hate yourself? #ExOnTheBeach imagine going on this show after cheating on this dude that you want to “marry” knowing damn well it’s going to be exposed … like do you just hate yourself? #ExOnTheBeach

Ash Fullard @Ash_Fullard Nah leaky you don’t love him with all your heart if you gettin with your ex behind his back, you trash girl gtfo #exonthebeach Nah leaky you don’t love him with all your heart if you gettin with your ex behind his back, you trash girl gtfo #exonthebeach

katy🤍 @liquorloves people are fighting over someone walking up steps??? is it that serious ?? i didn’t realize it was that serious . oh ! #exonthebeach people are fighting over someone walking up steps??? is it that serious ?? i didn’t realize it was that serious . oh ! #exonthebeach

*Sui Generis @_Sui_Generis___ If he's your ex and you're over him why do you care that he's holding someone's hand? #exonthebeach If he's your ex and you're over him why do you care that he's holding someone's hand? #exonthebeach

Ash Fullard @Ash_Fullard I am so confused why all these people came on this show damn well knowing they had secrets in the vault, it’s sending meee #exonthebeach I am so confused why all these people came on this show damn well knowing they had secrets in the vault, it’s sending meee #exonthebeach

Thailah_t @thailah_t Maybe Laylah, Liam and Samura need an open relationship #exonthebeach Maybe Laylah, Liam and Samura need an open relationship #exonthebeach https://t.co/ABHgIK2dSA

What happened on Ex on the Beach Couples episode 2?

This week, Spari's ex Ri and Ben's ex Kellie also arrived at the villa. Ri did not know that Spari was dating her and Shayla at the same time. She also shared some messages sent to her by Spari, including one which stated that the two had kis*ed on a carriage ride.

Kellie revealed that Ben still used to flirt with her whenever he arrived at her pub.

Ex on the Beach Couples airs on MTV every Thursday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes