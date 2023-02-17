"Happiest with Samura?": Ex on the Beach Couples fans slam Leylah for cheating on her boyfriend Liam

Ex on the Beach Couples episode 2 aired on MTV on Thursday, February 16, at 9 pm ET.
The episode showcased Leylah's ex-boyfriend Samura arriving at the beach to give their old relationship another chance. Initially, she said that she did not even want to look at him but got upset when he helped Ri walk down the stairs.
She then spoke to him in the pool, confessing that it still hurts when he talks to other women. She even called Ri his new girlfriend.
Samura asked Leylah not to arrive at conclusions without thinking and wondered how she was going to stay in the villa with her current boyfriend Liam.
Liam was upset with Leylah for not giving him full attention and played pillow fights with other contestants, with Leylah's permission. Later, she said that watching Liam play with someone else was embarrassing. Other cast members noticed how she was being a hypocrite and slammed her for it.
Ri tried to confront Leylah but she defended herself, stating that it was a "sensitive topic." Leylah also confessed that she had met Samura once or twice behind Liam's back. She tried to pin all the blame on him, stating that Liam was busy with his boxing career so she had to go out with Samura.
Later, in the shack of secrets, it was revealed that Leylah had been physically intimate with Samura just weeks before the experiment began. This shocked Liam, who asked Leylah how she could sleep with someone else when she had his name tattooed on her.
Ex on the Beach Couples fans were also shocked by Leylah's behavior and actions. They also slammed her for saying that she was the happiest when she hung out with her ex-boyfriend, Samura.
Ex on the Beach Couples fans slam Leylah as she refuses to take responsibility for cheating on Liam
Leylah said that she could not deny any of the allegations but also told Liam that she only did it because he was not there for her.
Ex on the Beach Couples fans slammed Leylah for coming onto the show, despite knowing that her secret will be revealed.
What happened on Ex on the Beach Couples episode 2?
This week, Spari's ex Ri and Ben's ex Kellie also arrived at the villa. Ri did not know that Spari was dating her and Shayla at the same time. She also shared some messages sent to her by Spari, including one which stated that the two had kis*ed on a carriage ride.
Kellie revealed that Ben still used to flirt with her whenever he arrived at her pub.
Ex on the Beach Couples airs on MTV every Thursday at 9 pm ET.