EXO's Lay Zhang starring in "Crime Crackdown," which airs from today

As the release date for EXO's Lay Zhang's new TV drama was revealed, fans went on social media to show support for the idol's return to the small screen.

Lay Zhang is a member of the 9-piece boy band EXO, who operate under SM Entertainment. The singer joined the agency as a trainee in 2008 and moved to South Korea, eventually debuting as a member of EXO-M (the Chinese sub-unit for EXO). Later, all the EXO members started promoting together under a unified name.

Crime Crackdown has already begun to air, with fans sharing their excited reaction at seeing Lay Zhang play a mysterious and intense new role.

Lay Zhang's new drama Crime Crackdown has just begun airing, and fans are in awe

Crime Crackdown is a brand new Chinese drama that's soon to air, on the 9th of August. It tells the story of Li Cheng Yang, a police officer who was falsely accused and convicted of a crime he never committed.

He's eventually freed from jail and teams up with several justice departments to take down those that have been twisting the law for their own misdeeds.

Lay Zhang is playing the role of Lin Hao, another individual and a main character that will be providing support to Li Cheng Yang (played by Sun Hong Lei) in his quest to remove the corruption of the government.

Lay was recently spotted with a minor role in Faith Makes Great, a Chinese drama about the tales of different people who hold immense love for their nation, hoping to rebuild it.

Fans are excited to see Lay on the small screen once again, and are sharing supportive and encouraging messages to the idol and actor for a job well done, and of course - are fawning over his killer looks.

Crime Crackdown aired its first 5 episodes at 6:30AM (IST) for VIP users of Tencent Video this morning. For the rest, one episode will air every day from Monday to Saturday at 8:30AM (IST).

Lay Zhang will also be starring in Challenges at Midlife, a Chinese drama revolving around the complicated life of Jian Hong Cheng, a man who was forced to give up his first love (named Ning Yu), but eventually reunites with her later on. Lay will be playing the role of Ning Shu, the younger brother of Ning Yu.

