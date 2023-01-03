Explained: What happened to Leo in Kaleidoscope ending?

Kaleidoscope premiered on Netflix on the first day of the year, bringing along one of the most unique viewing experiences seen by audiences in recent times. The non-linear series about a perfectly planned heist can be viewed in any order, giving rise to many possibilities regarding how viewers perceive the story and the characters.

The series revolved around Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) and his plan to steal seven billion dollars worth of bonds to exact revenge from his former partner, Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell), who Leo blames for his wife's death and his eventual ruin. Despite Leo and his crew's success in bringing Roger down to the ground, they lose the money.

Chronologically, there are two more episodes after the finale. In the final episode, which is set six months after the heist, it is revealed that someone shot (or attempted to shoot) Leo. The ending was left open to interpretation, and the clue to whoever shot the protagonist is also apparently in the series.

What happened to Leo Pap in the last episode of Kaleidoscope?

While White is the finale of Kaleidoscope, Pink is chronologically the last episode of the series. The last episode shows all the survivors of the heist in six months. Leo Pap's story is the most intriguing one among them.

As depicted earlier in Kaleidoscope, Leo Pap already had a terminal illness and was not looking very good when the series opened six months later. It seemed that the oldest crew member put in his all while performing the heist.

In the chronologically last episode, Leo is seen walking in the park when a man in a colorful shirt starts following him. Leo was talking to his daughter. The mystery man apparently shot Leo from behind. The creators masked Leo's fate and left it open-ended. They also did not explicitly reveal who killed Leo.

More details about this supposed murder and the killer are allegedly hidden in the series, as the creator Eric Garcia teased. He said:

"It's pretty silly but it's all part of the fun of the game, it means we're doing a show that in a way is half super fun heist show [...] and then there's the people such as myself who want to get into it and figure it out, and find out the little details, and are really super nerdy with it which is my favorite thing."

He also left a cryptic hint while talking about Leo's killer. He said:

"Here's what I would say,...I would say go back and look at what he's wearing, the guy that follows him. See if you've seen what he's wearing anywhere else in the show...I can just tell you, but that's less fun, right?"

Garcia also revealed that there is a possibility of a second season of Kaleidoscope, but it is unlikely that it will follow the same characters or storyline. He also revealed that he believed Kaleidoscope season 1 was self-contained, hinting that it may evolve into an anthology series.

As for Leo Pap's killer, multiple people could have done it. But it would be more fun to figure it out.

Kaleidoscope is now streaming on Netflix.

