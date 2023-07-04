Explained: What happened to Skeet Ulrich's F.P. Jones in Riverdale?

The CWs hit drama-mystery Riverdale is currently airing its final season. The show first premiered on January 26, 2017, and has released more than 125 episodes so far. One of the most adored characters in the show was Skeet Ulrich's F.P. Jones.

He was the father of Jughead and Jellybean Jones and was initially a bad guy. As the show progressed, he changed his ways and earned the respect of other characters and the viewers.

F.P. Jones has been a no-show in the ongoing season and unfortunately, a co-star of his has confirmed that Skeet Ulrich will not be returning to reprise his role.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, and several others.

F.P. Jones will not be on Riverdale season 7

F.P. Jones began appearing on season 1 of the show as a recurring character. He gradually transitioned into a series regular. Throughout seasons 2 to 5, he appeared in major storylines but his appearances began reducing season 6 onward.

Jones was the leader of the criminal gang called Southside Serpents but soon retired. He gave up his position to his son Jughead and became Riverdale's new Sherriff. He even had a romantic relationship with Alice Smith.

In an interview with Decider, Skeet Ulrich's show co-star Mädchen Amick, who plays Alice Cooper, revealed that the actor will not make an on-screen appearance in the ongoing season.

Fans were expecting a Jones family reunion but sadly that is going to remain a pipe dream.

When asked about Skeet Ulrich's whereabouts to Mädchen Amick, she said:

"We have to close the book on that. He was invited back… But then it fell through. I don’t know the particulars on it. But he ended up not coming on board."

She continued:

"We were sort of hoping that everybody would come through, and I think that was Roberto’s intention was to have everybody back that he could in that last season. There was an episode that was dedicated to his character, but it didn’t happen. So you know, Falice fans are left wanting something that just never happened."

Fans of the show affectionately call the pair of F.P. Jones and Alice Smith, Falice, but sadly, their story will not receive closure.

Riverdale synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Riverdale reads:

"Archie Andrews starts the school year with the world weighing on his shoulders. He's decided he wants to pursue a future in the music business, but his recently ended clandestine relationship with the music teacher has left him without a mentor, and his friendship with Jughead Jones is in a bad place."

It further states:

"Things look like they might be turning around when Veronica Lodge, a new girl, arrives. Despite the instant chemistry, Veronica is hesitant to risk a friendship with Betty -- who has a crush on Archie -- to pursue anything. Amidst all the small-town banality lurks a mystery: the recent tragic death of Jason Blossom, the twin brother of beautiful and popular troublemaker, Cheryl."

Developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the executive producers of the show are Jon Goldwater, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, and Michael Grassi. The runtime of every episode is between 41 to 46 minutes. The show's finale will air on July 19, 2023, on The CW.

