Explained: Who is Lucca in 1923?

Yellowstone has expanded its universe to include a prequel, titled 1923, which shines the spotlight on a different generation of the Dutton family.

The official synopsis of 1923 reads:

“Explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.”

The prequel series picks up from where 1883 left off, and is set around 35 years before the birth of Yellowstone's main character, John Dutton III. The story focuses on how major historical events like World War I and Prohibition affected the next generation of Duttons.

In the latest episode of the series, we saw the introduction of an interesting character, Lucca, the old captain of a tugboat.

Here's all about him in 1923.

All about Lucca, the new character in 1923

In the latest episode of 1923, we saw Spencer agreeing to work as a deckhand on a tugboat, whose captain was an old man named Lucca.

When Spencer receives an urgent letter from his aunt Cara, he must get home as soon as possible. Unfortunately, he cannot get passage to the US and decides to look for an alternate mode of transport. This is how he makes acquaintance with Lucca, who was transporting a tug to the Suez.

Lucca was the captain of the tugboat and was in need of a deckhand as he appeared to be ill and kept violently coughing and spitting in a mug. Spencer gets on board with Lucca as a deckhand and also pays him an additional £30, the amount that cruise liners charge to get to Suez.

The Captain spent most of his life on the sea and shared his stories with Spencer, telling him about the ghost ships that have been abandoned and teaches them how to handle the tugboat.

However, Lucca sadly dies towards the end. Spencer wakes up to find the old captain covered in the blood he has presumably coughed up. Now Spencer and Alexandra are left alone in the deep seas to maneuver the boat to safety.

Who plays Lucca in 1923?

Peter Stormare is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood with over 150 films, television, and media credits to his name. He is best known for starring in the 90s mega-hits like Fargo and Armageddon, as well as in Constantine and John Wick 2 alongside Keanu Reeves. Some of his iconic roles are:

John Abruzzi in Prison Break

Gaear Grimsrud, the Kidnapper in Fargo

Uli Kunkel or ‘Karl Hungus in The Big Lebowski

Russian Cosmonaut Lev Andropov in Armageddon

Dieter Stark in The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Arach Jalaal in Destiny video game series

Peter Stormare is a Swedish actor who began his career at the Royal National Theater of Sweden. He started appearing in English-language productions in 1993 after moving to New York to pursue his career in acting.

Stormare played the role of Lucca, the charismatic but dying old captain in 1923's latest episode.

1923 has been renewed for another run. Watch this space to know more about the upcoming season of the Paramount series.

