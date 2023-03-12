Explained: Why did George C. Scott refuse his Oscar?

The Oscars can be considered the most significant honor in the careers of most people involved in the art of filmmaking.

Over the years, many, including the likes of Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, Jack Nicholson, Meryl Streep, and Martin Scorsese, have etched their names in the face of history with multiple achievements in the coveted ceremony. Like every year, 2023 will also see many of the present-day greats try and touch the stars in the ceremony.

However, this is not universally true for 'all' performers. Over the years, while many have cried, rejoiced, and celebrated this award, few have dared to defy all odds and refuse the award despite their deserving wins. This has come three times in the history of the Academy Awards, with Dudley Nichols starting the trend, George C. Scott being the next in line, and the legendary Marlon Brando being the final one to do it.

The Kazoo Hero @TheKazooHero A promotional photo of George C. Scott for Peter Medak's THE CHANGELING (1980). A promotional photo of George C. Scott for Peter Medak's THE CHANGELING (1980). https://t.co/UhMnqQQ7fe

These refusals have come for various reasons, with Dudley Nichols boycotting the award because of a feud with the Screen Writers Guild, Marlon Brando boycotting it in protest of the harsh treatment that native Americans faced in the sector, and finally, George C. Scott refusing his Best Leading Actor Oscar for Patton in 1971 because of his high morals and beliefs.

Exploring George C. Scott's reason for boycotting the Oscar

Matthieu Côté (matte) @m77oz Totally forgot George C. Scott was in this, that's how long it's been. Totally forgot George C. Scott was in this, that's how long it's been. https://t.co/MIohLfMmy9

George C. Scott is still widely considered one of the best actors of all time. So, it was not a surprise that the Academy decided to award the star for his performance in Patton. But George C. Scott was against the award because of his philosophical beliefs.

The actor was always vocal about his decision and had previously claimed that he would not accept an Oscar should he win one because he believed in his principles. Scott believed that every dramatic performance was totally unique and could not be compared to one another. While many believe in this theory, a few act on it as Scott did.

Scott had also infamously referred to the Oscars as:

"A two-hour meat parade, a public display with contrived suspense for economic reasons."

Scott also wrote a telegram to the Academy ahead of the ceremony, saying that he would like to withdraw from the competition. A part of the letter read:

"I respectfully request that you withdraw my name from the list of nominees. My request is in no way intended to denigrate my colleagues."

Scott was further nominated twice as Best Supporting Actor, in 1959′s Anatomy of a Murder and The Hustler. The actor stayed true to his words and refused to participate in a competition that would pit him against his colleagues.

Two years after this, The Godfather star Marlon Brando also refused his Oscar to make a statement about the unfair treatment of Native Americans in the film industry. He also infamously sent Native American Californian actress Sacheen Littlefeather to the ceremony to refuse the award, making a statement that would echo through the film industry for quite some time to come.

This was the final refusal of the award. Since then, all the actors and crew members have graciously accepted the award.

Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

Learn about this year's Oscar nominations 2023: Best Picture and more. Read our article.

Poll : 0 votes