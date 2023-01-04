Explained: Why did House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik leave the show?

House of the Dragon co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik quit the show in August 2021. Now, more details about his exit are emerging and it looks like the reason has something to do with his wife Alexis Raben.

House of the Dragon is a prequel series to Game of Thrones, set 172 years before the birth of one of the central characters, Daenerys Targaryen. Upon its premiere on August 21, 2022, it clocked 25 million views, making it a worldwide success.

Sapochnik was also involved in several Game of Thrones episodes in seasons five, six, and eight. He is of Argentine origin and has been married to actress Alexis Raben since 2006.

Miguel Sapochnik was reportedly displeased with HBO's decision to not hire his wife

Puck recently reported that when Sapochnik left the series in August, it was accompanied by a first-look deal that was ideal on his terms with upcoming HBO projects. However, it doesn't look like these projects will be successfully executed due to the tension between Sapochnik and the network.

Sapochnik was reportedly not happy with HBO's decision not to hire his wife, Alexis, for season 2 of the show. Alexis Raben served as a producer on the first season of the show and also appeared in a couple of episodes as the queen’s lady-in-waiting.

When the director requested that the network hire his wife again for season two, HBO denied his request. Reportedly, the reason for this decision was due to Alexis' inexperience.

Sapochnik released a statement of gratitude for his experience being a part of the Game of Thrones franchise. He said:

"I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally. As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series."

He continued:

"He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands. I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season 2 and beyond.”

HBO reportedly tried to resolve the issue by involving a mediator, but Sapochnik was adamant about his decision. After the show's financial success, the couple changed agencies and joined CAA.

HBO replaced Miguel Sapochnik with director Alan Taylor for season 2 of House of the Dragon

After Sapochnik's exit, HBO brought in director Alan Taylor for season 2 of the show. He is best known for his work on television series such as The Sopranos, Sex and the City, Mad Men, and Game of Thrones.

Upon joining the show, he said:

"It’s a pleasure and an honor to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens. I look forward to working closely with Ryan as House of the Dragon grows into its second season."

He continued:

"Ryan, Miguel and George have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I’m looking forward to the challenge."

Series co-creator Ryan Condal will now serve as the sole showrunner, continuing his work with the genius creator of the Game of Thrones universe, George R.R. Martin.

