Explained: Why are Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw not returning to Hocus Pocus 2?

Disney's cult classic Hocus Pocus became one of the most popular films of the 90s. Nearly 29 years later, its sequel, Hocus Pocus 2 is all set to hit Disney's digital platform on Friday, September 30, 2022. The film will feature the original trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the dreaded Sanderson sisters who were awakened by Omi Katz's Max in the original 1993 film.

Sadly, the curious teenagers, Max and Allison (Vinessa Shaw), will not return for the sequel. Sequel director Anne Fletcher confirmed this in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, explaining why the two popular characters will not appear in the sequel.

The reason seems to be simply a lack of space. The sequel allegedly could not accommodate the two actors, even in cameo appearances, without compromising the plot. This is the main reason why the duo has been dropped from the new film.

Read on for more details about Vinessa Shaw and Omi Katz's omission from Hocus Pocus 2.

Hocus Pocus 2: Why did the film drop Omi Katz and Vinessa Shaw?

Though it may come as a disappointment to the fans, it is understandable why Hocus Pocus 2 does not have Omi Katz and Vinessa Shaw. One of the primary reasons for this is the new plotline of the film. With 29 years between them, the actors are no longer reckless teenagers, and according to the film's director, there was simply no way the writers could accommodate the fan-favorite duo.

Fletcher explained her decision, saying, "it was difficult" — even in a cameo role — which she believes may have been a distraction from the plot of the new film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she went on to say:

"We wanted to weave in all of the people that the fans loved, and when you sat back with all the ingredients and story, you're like, how do we make this work?"

She added:

It was very difficult to try to have them be a part of it, because we did talk about it — painstakingly. You're trying to stay on track with story, even if they came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' and I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry.

Her reasoning makes perfect sense. Due to the significant time difference between the two films, only one character from the original film, aside from the Sanderson sisters, will appear in Hocus Pocus 2. Doug Jones, who portrayed Winifred's zombified ex-lover will come back to the sequel and help out the sisters once again.

Thora Birch, who played Max's sister, was also considered for the sequel, but scheduling conflicts forced the team to drop her. Larry Bagby and Tobias Jelinek, two other well-known characters from the original film, will not be returning this time.

The new cast members for the sequel include Kahmora Hall, Ginger Minj, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, and Hannah Waddingham.

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, September 30, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far