Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations explored: Where was Disney + movie shot?

Anne Fletcher's Hocus Pocus 2, which is the sequel to the 1993 film of the same name, is set to be released on Disney Plus on Friday, September 30, 2022. The film tells the story of two teenagers who accidentally resurrect the Sanderson sisters.

The first film was met with lukewarm reviews. However, it went on to garner a cult-like status owing to its political and social relevance, given the historic backdrop.

Hocus Pocus 2 will see actors Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the Salem Witches, namely Winifred Sanderson, Sarah Sanderson and Mary Sanderson.

The film was shot in Providence County and Newport, in Rhode Island, with several locations turned into sets that resembled the witch city of Salem in colonial Massachusetts, according to Elite Daily.

Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations explored: where was the Disney+ film shot?

Hocus Pocus 2 was shot across Rhode Island, especially in Providence and Newport. Here are a few of the locations it was filmed at.

Atwells Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island

The film was shot on Providence's Atwells Avenue, including the parking lot of the Roma Ristorante, as well as a corner bakery and a market, which were all transformed into a Salem-inspired Halloween village.

Chase Farm Park, Lincoln, Rhode Island

Chase Farm Park, another filming location, served as a replica of the real Salem due to its vast fields and landscape.

Cranston Street Armory, Cranston Street, Rhode Island

The Cranston Street Armory in Providence was occupied by the Rhode Island National Guard from 1907 to 1996. Its old-world elegance fit the film's purpose perfectly.

Carpenter Cemetery, East Providence, Rhode Island

According to Elite Daily, the night scenes in the film were shot at the Carpenter Cemetery in Rumford, East Providence. Remember to look for the graveyard scenes in the film's trailer the next time you watch it.

Newman Congregational Church, Providence

The Newman Congregational Church can be seen with a keen eye in the film's full-length trailer.

Moses Brown School, Providence

The film's teenage leads were filmed at the Moses Brown School in Providence. Cooke Street, Touro Street, and Washington Square in Rhode Island were also used as filming locations.

More information about Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2 is the sequel to the 1993 film of the same name. Filming for the same finished back in January 2022, according to Collider.

Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson in a still from the film (Image via IMDb)

The film is set against the backdrop of the infamous but historic Salem witch trials, which took place in colonial Salem, Massachusetts, from 1692 to 1693. The Salem witch trials were a series of hearings and prosecutions of people accused of witchcraft that resulted in the execution of 19 people found guilty.

These witch trials are an example of mass hysteria about witchcraft, and they have become a tool in literature, politics, and pop culture to refer to specific attacks resulting from religious extremism and xenophobia.

In addition to the trio, the film features actors Doug Jones, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Tony Hale, and Sam Richardson, alongside Parker, Midler and Najimy.

Hocus Pocus 2 will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, September 30, 2022.

