"Been waiting since early childhood": Fans buzz with excitement as Disney+ releases official teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2

Disney has dropped the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. The film will premiere on Disney+ on September 30, 2022. Since the news broke, fans have taken to Twitter to express their excitement for the film. Many shared their views on the trailer and the poster.

Caolán Mc Aree @Caolanmcaree

Been waiting since early childhood



#HocusPocus2 Hocus Pocus 2 trailer is here.Been waiting since early childhood Hocus Pocus 2 trailer is here.Been waiting since early childhood 😍#HocusPocus2 https://t.co/ouKh9pgtE7

Read further ahead to see more reactions to the teaser trailer release of Hocus Pocus 2.

Twitter thrilled after Disney+ releases official teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss and speculate on the story and character arcs of Hocus Pocus 2 after Disney+ released the film's official teaser. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ The trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 is out, nearly 30 years after the original The trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 is out, nearly 30 years after the original https://t.co/bzr5vFNmr4

🗡 @houseofphoton THERES A TEEN WITCH IN HOCUS POCUS 2?? OMG THERES A TEEN WITCH IN HOCUS POCUS 2?? OMG https://t.co/Qp9UfFPnVH

Theatre Fan @ShaunTossell FIRST LOOK - HOCUS POCUS 2 - TEASER TRAILER



ICONIC X x x



FIRST LOOK - HOCUS POCUS 2 - TEASER TRAILERICONICX x x ⭐ FIRST LOOK - HOCUS POCUS 2 - TEASER TRAILER ⭐ICONIC 😱 💖 ✨ X x xhttps://t.co/y28eJyqesM

Jason @JTheGhoul How is Disney just going to casually drop this at 8am on a Tuesday like we all haven't been eagerly awaiting it??



Hocus Pocus 2 first trailer!!

How is Disney just going to casually drop this at 8am on a Tuesday like we all haven't been eagerly awaiting it??Hocus Pocus 2 first trailer!!https://t.co/trczH8ltHV

Many fans discussed the return of the Sanderson sisters, while others praised the trailer and spoke about their excitement for the film. The original Hocus Pocus was released nearly 30 years ago, in 1993, which has further increased anticipation for the sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer on Disney+

Disney dropped the official teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 on June 28, 2022, with a caption that said, ''This Halloween Season, some legends never die.'' Disney also shared a brief description of the sequel, which states:

''It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.''

The trailer offers a peek into the film's deliciously dark world of witches and supernatural events. It also gave a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the film.

Fans can expect another fun ride with the Sanderson sisters, similar to the original 1993 film. Bette Milder, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy return to play the lead roles in the film. Doug Jones, Lilia Buckingham, and Whitney Peak star in pivotal supporting roles, along with many others.

More details about Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus was released in 1993, starring Bette Milder, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy in the lead roles as the Sanderson sisters. The film tells the bizarrely hilarious story of three witches who are back from the dead after three centuries. The movie blends elements of fantasy, horror, and comedy to craft a memorable cinematic experience.

The film received mixed-to-positive reviews upon its release and was also a commercial failure. However, retrospective reviews have been more favorable, and the movie is now widely regarded as a cult classic, garnering a strong fanbase around the world. It is also considered to be one of the most iconic Halloween movies of all time.

The film was helmed by Kenny Ortega, best known for High School Musical and his work with Michael Jackson on the singer's canceled This Is It tour. Talks about a possible sequel have been going on for the past few years, and fans have been eagerly waiting for quite some time.

You can watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ on September 30, 2022.

