Hocus Pocus 2 cast list: Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and others star in Disney sequel 

Hocus Pocus 2 is a much-anticipated fantasy horror-comedy sequel of the fan-favorite, evergreen Halloween classic movie Hocus Pocus, and it is all set to premiere on September 30, 2022, on the popular streaming service Disney +.

27 Dresses director Anne Fletcher is the director of the upcoming sequel, while Jen D'Angelo has acted as the writer for the Disney + horror-comedy fantasy movie. Lynn Harris, David Kirschner, Adam Shankman, and Steven Haft have served as the film's producers.

According to the official synopsis for Hocus Pocus 2:

"This Halloween Season, some legends never die....It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve."

The intriguing cast list for the upcoming sequel includes the original lead cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler. The other actors on the cast list are Doug Jones, Belissa Escobedo, Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale, and others.

Let's take a closer look at the enthralling cast list for Hocus Pocus 2.

The cast list for Hocus Pocus 2: A mix of old and new

Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson

Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress Sarah Jessica Parker will be reprising her titular character Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2. The actress is best known for playing the role of Carrie Bradshaw in HBO's Sex and the City.

Other than that, she has also been a part of several notable TV series, including Square Pegs, A Year in the Life, Equal Justice, Twist of Fate, Shalom Sesame, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Sesame Street, And Just Like That…, Divorce, Glee and a few others.

Over her long career, Parker has also been a part of several noteworthy movies, including Footloose, Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Mars Attacks!, The First Wives Club, 'Til There Was You, The Family Stone, Strangers with Candy, Failure to Launch, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, New Year's Eve, and several others.

Bette Midler as Winnie Sanderson

A two-time Academy Awards nominee, multiple Golden Globes, and Grammy Award-winning actress, singer, writer, and comedian Bette Midler will be reprising her highly celebrated role as Winnie Sanderson in the upcoming Hocus Pocus sequel.

The actress has been a part of an array of notable movies, including Down and Out in Beverly Hills, Scenes from a Mall, For the Boys, The First Wives Club, Drowning Mona, Isn't She Great, The Stepford Wives, Then She Found Me, The Women, Parental Guidance, The Addams Family (voice), The Glorias and several others.

She has also been a part of several praiseworthy TV shows, such as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, The Bette Midler Show, Rolling Stone Magazine: The 10th Anniversary, Saturday Night Live, Mickey's 60th Birthday, The Earth Day Special, Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories, Project Runway, The Voice and several others.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson

Critically acclaimed actress, writer, activist, and comedian Kathy Najimy will be seen reprising her cherished role as Mary Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2.

The actress has also been a part of several notable movies and TV series, like Sister Act, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, The Wedding Planner, The Guilt Trip, Dumplin', Music, Ellen, Veronica's Closet, King of the Hill (voice), Numb3rs, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Veep, Younger, Unforgettable and several others.

Other actors on the promising cast list for Hocus Pocus 2 are Doug Jones, Juju Brene, Taylor Paige Henderson, Nina Kitchen, Whitney Peak, Tony Hale, Lilia Buckingham, Hannah Waddingham, Sam Richardson, and a few others.

Don't forget to catch Hocus Pocus 2, arriving on September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney +.

