How old are Hocus Pocus (1993) original cast members and where are they now?

The highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus is all set to hit Disney+ on Friday, September 30, 2022. Hocus Pocus 2 is set nearly three decades after the events of the first film and follows three high school students who are desperate to stop the evil Sanderson sisters who are hellbent on vengeance.

The film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, among many others, in major roles. The three actresses also played the lead roles in the original Hocus Pocus. Bette Midler is now 76 years old while Jessica Parker is 57 and Najimy is 65.

Hocus Pocus' original cast members: Then & Now

1) Bette Midler

Bette Midler played Winnie Sanderson in the 1993 film and is set to reprise her role in the highly anticipated sequel. Winnie is regarded as the most intelligent of the three sisters. Winnie's character enjoys a cult status among fans of the film.

Over the years, Midler has essayed a number of memorable roles in various popular shows and films like The Stepford Wives, Parental Guidance, and The Glorias. She voiced the character of Grandmama Addams in The Addams Family 2. Midler is now widely regarded as one of the most respected actors in American cinema.

She'll return to Hocus Pocus 2 as Winnie Sanderson. She is 76 years old.

2) Sarah Jessica Parker

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker starred as Sarah Anderson in Hocus Pocus. Sarah, the youngest of the three sisters, is not as bright as the other two.

Jessica Parker's distinct charm and sense of humor add to the character's likeability. Beyond Hocus Pocus, Sarah Jessica Parker has starred in several popular television shows and films like The First Wives Club, The Family Stone, Sex and the City, Divorce, and many more.

She was last seen in the lead role in HBO Max's And Just Like That.... Sarah Jessica Parker will reprise her role as Sarah Anderson in the upcoming sequel, Hocus Pocus 2. Sarah is 57 years old.

3) Kathy Najimy

Actress Kathy Najimy essayed the character of Mary Sanderson in the 1993 film. Mary is the middle sister, who is known for her quiet rivalry with her sister Sarah. She appears to be far smarter and more confident than her younger sister. Najimy's performance as the delectably cunning character wowed both audiences and critics at the time.

After Hocus Pocus, Kathy Najimy went on to star in various other shows and films like Rat Race, Hope Floats, The Wedding Planner, Veronica's Closet, and many more.

She starred in the second season of The Morning Show and currently voices the characters of Mayor Jen and Helen Diggins in Duncanville. Along with Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy will return to Hocus Pocus 2 as Mary Sanderson. Najimy is 65 years old.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Doug Jones, who essayed the role of Billy Butcherson in the original film, will reprise his role in the new sequel, among many others. The 1993 film was directed by Kenny Ortega, whereas the sequel is helmed by Anne Fletcher. Don't miss Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ on Friday, September 30, 2022.

