Explained - Will Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 get delayed? 

Given that the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel does not have an official title yet, fans on the internet are calling it Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2 for now. Following the success of 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel was announced on April 2022. The film is scheduled to release on December 20, 2023, by Sony Pictures.

However, there is a huge possibility that its release date will be pushed back. This is due to the ongoing writers' strike, as reported by Screenrant.

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel will star Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler, Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, Logan Kim as Podcast, Celeste O'Connor as Lucky Domingo, Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson, Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond "Ray" Stantz, and Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, alongside several others.

Ernie Hudson reveals reasons behind potential delay of Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel

Ernie Hudson will reprise his role as Dr. Winston Zeddemore in the upcoming film. The actor has played the role in 1984's Ghostbusters, 1989's Ghostbusters II, and 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

In a recent interview with Screenrant, he revealed that the filming of the upcoming film is completed, but there is a massive possibility of its release date getting postponed.

The reason behind this is due to the ongoing WGA strike. Ernie Hudson explained:

"Yeah, we finished, the movie is done, it's wrapped. Obviously, they're editing and doing whatever else. I've heard rumors the end of the year they'll push for, or maybe spring next year. I never know how the studios are gonna do whatever they do, but the filming is done, which was a little bit difficult with the writers strike and everything going on."

He also spoke about waiting to see the finished film:

"So, I know there was a lot of shuffling around in terms of where it was being done, but I'm thankful that we at least got it done in the can, and now, I'm like everybody else, waiting to see what it all looks like."

Hudson believed that the film might get released in the spring of 2024 instead of the end of this year.

The 2023 Writers Guild of America strike is an ongoing conflict between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. With 11,500 screenwriters involved in the protest, it commenced on May 2, 2023. This conflict is due to a disagreement between both parties over a fresh contract.

What is 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife about?

The official synopsis of the film, according to Sony Pictures, is as follows:

"From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind."

Made with a budget of $75 million, the film was a massive box office success, as it managed to bag $204.4 million worldwide.

Executive producers of the film were Dan Aykroyd, Gil Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, and Michael Beugg. It was released on November 19, 2021, in the USA.

