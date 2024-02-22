Extra Butter x Adidas Rivalry Low “Battle Royale” sneakers: Everything we know so far

With the release of the Extra Butter x Adidas Rivalry Low “Battle Royale” sneakers, sneakerheads and movie buffs have once again become interested in the collaboration between Extra Butter and Adidas. Spurred by the 2000 Japanese cult classic movie "Battle Royale," the unique partnership introduces a little piece of cinematic history into the sneaker industry.

The design painstakingly incorporates elements of the film's renowned iconography and thematic core, promising a blend of modern elegance and nostalgia.

Extra Butter, which is renowned for its imaginative collaborations and themed sneaker releases, has performed exceptionally well once again. Since the boutique has a history of crafting unique experiences around its debuts, each pair of shoes is artwork rather than just a pair of shoes.

Adidas has a rich history of producing athletic and leisure footwear, offering unparalleled artistry and a creative heritage. The Extra Butter x Adidas Rivalry Low “Battle Royale” sneakers honor pop culture and the two companies' creative partnership.

According to SBD, the eagerly anticipated trainers will only be available at Extra Butter stores and their website on February 23, 2024. The trainers are a moderately priced complement to this limited-edition collaboration, retailing for $140 and available in sizes 4–14.

This release should be a must-have for both fans and collectors due to the unique aspects of the design and the inspiring tale.

Extra Butter x Adidas Rivalry Low “Battle Royale” sneakers are available in sizes 4-14

The khaki, antique white, and creme tones of the Extra Butter x Adidas Rivalry Low “Battle Royale” sneakers pay homage to the movie's school uniform color scheme, making them stand out. The premium full-grain leather overlays, cracked leather panels, and perforated suede all contribute to a classy yet tough look.

The choice of materials says volumes. In addition to reflecting the volatility of the movie's scenario, the Adidas Three Stripes' frayed threading and broken stitch lines give the trainers' overall design depth and represent the blending of elegance and adversity.

Extra Butter x Adidas Rivalry Low “Battle Royale” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerNews)

This partnership is evidence of Adidas and Extra Butter's commitment to detail and common goals. Both sneaker collectors and movie buffs will find the sneakers appealing as they recreate the dramatic mood of "Battle Royale" while keeping a timeless elegance.

The company, which started off in performance sportswear, has effectively entered the leisure and fashion sectors while continuously pushing the limits of technology and design. Adidas partnerships are praised for their creative thinking and capacity to cross-cultural barriers.

Extra Butter x Adidas Rivalry Low “Battle Royale” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@SneakerNews)

The Extra Butter x Adidas Rivalry Low “Battle Royale” sneakers honor the legacy of a beloved classic movie and the craftsmanship of sneaker design, serving as more than just a pair of shoes. Excitement is building as the release date approaches, signalling the start of yet another fruitful chapter in the ongoing partnership between Extra Butter and Adidas.

