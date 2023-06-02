Extra Butter x PUMA Clyde sneakers: Release date, price, and more details explored

On June 3, 2023, Puma and Extra Butter will come together and release a new version of the Puma Clyde sneakers, dressed in a white, cream, and gray color palette. Extra Butter is a premium and progressive New York boutique and independent lifestyle brand. The relationship between Extra Butter and Puma started in 2017. In that year, with their collaborative efforts, the two brands launched the “Kings of New York” Clyde sneakers.

In 2023, they are back together again to introduce yet another modified version of the Puma Clyde sneakers. Soon, the new Extra Butter x Puma Clyde sneakers will be available exclusively via the Extra Butter official online store. The price tag for the pair will be $110. Sneakerheads can register themselves to increase their chances of getting their hands on the pair, as the "Enter Draw" option is now available.

Extra Butter x PUMA Clyde sneakers will feature a feather gray and warm white color palette

The new collaboration, the most recent in a line of NYC-inspired looks, has its roots deeply in the main center, where Extra Butter is located and where Walt "Clyde" Frazier developed his basketball skills. Details on the midsole and sockliners further pay respect to the city's subway system, which serves as an essential means of transportation for millions of New Yorkers. These details emphasize the shoe's ties to the city's constant mobility and urban rhythm.

The shoe uses the "city-worn" look of faded iconic Puma stripes on the side to embrace the vitality of the busy city. This particularity captures the dynamic, ever-evolving character of the metropolis as well as the eventual deterioration brought on by the daily commotion. In addition, the representation of a vintage subway token on the tongue pays homage to a crucial New York City icon while reflecting the city's dynamic character and the contribution of transportation to the formation of its landscape.

The toe bumper of the Extra Butter x Puma Clyde adds an extra layer of durability, echoing the resiliency and persistence of New Yorkers. The shoe is a representation of the city itself, which is worn yet still sturdy.

Puma Clyde sneakers are a timeless classic that effortlessly blend style and performance. These iconic shoes are known for their sleek design and exceptional craftsmanship, making them a favorite among sneakerheads and fashion-forward individuals alike.

One of the standout features of the Clyde sneakers is their premium suede upper. This luxurious material not only adds a touch of sophistication but also ensures durability and long-lasting wear. The suede construction allows for a comfortable and flexible fit, conforming to the contours of the foot while providing excellent breathability.

In addition to their exquisite design, the Puma Clyde sneakers offer remarkable performance features. The sneakers are equipped with a cushioned midsole, engineered to deliver exceptional comfort and impact absorption. This feature makes them perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities, providing a responsive and supportive feel with every step. The outsole of the Clyde sneakers features a durable rubber compound, providing excellent traction and grip on various surfaces.

Puma Clyde sneakers are quite sturdy as well as comfortable. Additionally, it is quite popular among sneakerheads. Considering the previous successful release of the Clyde sneaker in collaboration with the Extra Butter, these two brands will bring back the sneaker model with a touch of innovation.

