 "Extremely messed up": Kenna Heminger baby video sparks outrage online 

College student Kenna Heminger has gone viral on social media after a video of herself posting inappropriate content of a child was uploaded online. TikTok users reported that the youngster uploaded an explicit video of a baby on Snapchat, which has now led to internet users relentlessly slamming her online.

Jay. @Mitskisbestbf @thecornpalace @darleanin @kennaheminger either way, still extremely messed up, there’s no way she didn’t know it was cp tho? Either way, both Kenna and the mom should be held accountable and she should share the moms name, that poor child. @thecornpalace @darleanin @kennaheminger either way, still extremely messed up, there’s no way she didn’t know it was cp tho? Either way, both Kenna and the mom should be held accountable and she should share the moms name, that poor child.

TikTok user @jayzleaa took to the video-sharing platform to share Kenna Heminger’s story. In the video, the netizen claimed that the latter gave a four-month-old baby an adult toy to nurse on. The TikToker also announced that Heminger was a Sisseton College student. However, this remains unverified.

While developing the story, Twitter user @thecornpalace claimed that the video was initially uploaded to Snapchat and has since been reviewed by the app’s authorities. @throwingknees wrote online that the baby was Kenna Heminger’s friend’s son.

Information about when the incident took place remained unknown at the time of writing this article.

Netizens react to Kenna Heminger’s inappropriate Snapchat video

Internet users were appalled by the incident. Several netizens relentlessly slammed the woman across social media platforms. Many accused Heminger of recording child p*rnography. A few comments online read:

No video of Kenna Heminger addressing the matter was available online.

Baby’s mother addressed the situation on Facebook

As per screenshots obtained through TikTok videos, it was found that Alahntae Renville is the mother of the baby. Netizens claimed that she was laughing in the background as her child nursed on the toy. However. Renville denied the accusations. In a Facebook post she stated:

“No I did not allow it. And no I did not know what was going on at the time until after the video was already made. I did take it away, I did say something to her. It’s not like I was sitting there w her watching.”

The mother addresses the controversial video (Image via jazleaa/TikTok)

The mother also added that she felt that the content of her baby that was uploaded online was “inappropriate. And idk why she had posted it.”

In another Facebook post, the mother denied that she was laughing at the situation. She said:

“Idk where y’all are getting that I’m laughing at the situation when it was clearly her laughing. And if you listen you can hear me ask what’s she doing to my boy.”

The mother addresses the controversial video (Image via jazleaa/TikTok)

Renville also claimed that she was handling matters behind the scenes. She also told followers that she is confident that she is taking “good care of my boy.” She added:

“You guys are so quick to jump to conclusions without knowing the real facts. I’m not sticking up for what she did either. I’m sticking up for me since y’all want me to be a bad mom so bad.”

Kenna Heminger’s Twitter account remained on the social media platform at the time of writing this article. However, her Instagram account appears to have been removed.

