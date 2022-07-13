What happened to Wren on TikTok? Situation explained as Reddit post raises concern 

Child TikToker Wren Eleanor is gaining immense traction on social media and it is not just because netizens adore the three-year old’s content. Recent Reddit posts allege that Wren's mother is posting inappropriate content about the child for adult viewers.

Several internet users have since taken to Reddit and TikTok, claiming that the child is in danger. It is important to note that no instances of actual harm were made public at the time of writing this article.

Wren Eleanor is an internet sensation with over 17.3 million followers and over 500 million likes on TikTok. Her account is controlled by her mother Jacquelyn, who gained traction on social media platforms because netizens dote on the child's content. However, Jacquelyn has recently been accused of endangering her child for views.

Reddit user u/hannahkristianna took to the social media platform and claimed that Jacquelyn “caters her content to internet creeps.” Among other images, the user included pictures of the child holding a razor in an inappropriate manner, and a screenshot from a video of a man reacting to the child eating a hotdog.

Since content creators can access the comment section on TikTok, it is safe to say that the mother is well aware of the disturbing comments under her child’s videos. At the time of writing this article, Jacquelyn had not responded to the growing concerns around her child.

Some netizens online also questioned TikTok’s guidelines for posting content featuring children, with many arguing that such content should not be posted on social media.

Comments under Wren Eleanor's TikTok videos explored

In a now-deleted post, Reddit user u/Still_Operation6642 uploaded a snippet of a TikTok video featuring Wren. In it, the Reddit user highlighted a comment that read:

“I saw u at the park today.”

While sharing the screenshot, the user wrote:

“As a mother how can she not see the danger she is putting her own daughter in.”

Netizens are worried that Eleanor's content on social media will be used for nefarious purposes. The comment section under the child's TikTok videos is distressing as well.

Screenshot of comments under the child's TikTok content (Image via morganmoore6969/TikTok)

Many adult men can be seen lurking on her social media profile, writing inappropriate comments.

Netizens voice their worries about Wren Eleanor

There have been quite a few tweets from netizens who have all expressed concern about the child's safety:

Ashley St. Clair @stclairashley Please look into the Wren Eleanor situation as well



People are disgusting and I refuse to let my baby be exploited by sickos online.



I know a lot of you genuinely enjoy seeing my cute little chunk but I can’t bring myself to share him publicly anymore. Please look into the Wren Eleanor situation as wellPeople are disgusting and I refuse to let my baby be exploited by sickos online. I know a lot of you genuinely enjoy seeing my cute little chunk but I can’t bring myself to share him publicly anymore.

crystal ☆ @crystaljeniecee stop supporting tiktok creators that exploit their children. this Wren Eleanor situation is scary and her mom refuses to do anything about. if you don’t know about it look it up on tiktok or even here and stop posting your own kids all over the internet while you’re at it. stop supporting tiktok creators that exploit their children. this Wren Eleanor situation is scary and her mom refuses to do anything about. if you don’t know about it look it up on tiktok or even here and stop posting your own kids all over the internet while you’re at it.

laura @ughitslaura please research the wren eleanor situation. disgusting. makes me never want to post my future child online. protect your children. please research the wren eleanor situation. disgusting. makes me never want to post my future child online. protect your children.

amirah🕸 @fvckyoufiona i just learned about wren eleanor and honestly i feel sick to my stomach. her mom needs to quit posting her and take down her posts. i do not understand parents who post their children like she does. i just learned about wren eleanor and honestly i feel sick to my stomach. her mom needs to quit posting her and take down her posts. i do not understand parents who post their children like she does.

As mentioned previously, Jacquelyn has not addressed the situation. The child’s latest video was uploaded on the video sharing platform just four days ago.

Growing concerns about child safety on social media

The apprehension regarding children’s content being posted on social media is not just limited to TikTok. Netizens are also slamming YouTube family channels that have featured their children in videos.

Since social media does not have stringent guidelines and regulations about children’s content, and lacks adequate information about how children can be financially compensated for putting their lives online, family channels often make millions of dollars at the risk of putting their child’s health and safety in harm’s way.

