'F is for Family' Season 5 ending explained: How does the Netflix original end for the Murphys? (spoilers)

Netflix's final season of F is for Family is here and it's nothing but an emotional rollercoaste with impressive character development.

F is for Family revolves around the Murphy family where every character has its own problems. The show stars a father providing for his family with a job he dislikes, a mother trying to be the ideal wife and parent, a teen full of angst and love for rock-n-roll, a kid with the middle child syndrome and a little girl who is anything but girly.

How does 'F is for Family' Season 5 end?

F is for Family explores the ups and downs of being a middle-class household in 1970s by shedding light on aspects like work, money, community, family and mental health. The animated sitcom stars Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long, Haley Reinhart, Debi Derryberry and Sam Rockwell, with its final season streaming now on Netflix.

It's time to dissect and understand the end of the fifth season of Netflix's F is for Family.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

What's up with Kevin and Alice?

Kevin and Alice are finally together! The young couple started off their relationship in the final season of F is for Family and they are on very good terms. However, things take a turn when Alice breaks up with Kevin because he becomes too clingy and insecure.

The latter, of course, tries several times to win Alice back but she has made up her mind. But that changes when she sees Kevin singing to the babies at Sue's baby class, surprising her and reinstilling her belief in him.

In the last episode of F is for Family, Alice gets back with Kevin and things almost get intimate between them.

Why is Frank demoted?

Frank's almost promotion turned into a demotion in F is for Family, all thanks to Buster Thunder's big mouth. He also loses out on the Christmas bonus. Buster's successful landing goes out the window when he criticizes Ala-Hican Airlines on TV and to get that promotion, Frank needs to repair the company's image.

Frank proposes the idea of Buster jumping off of Ala-Hican’s planes on live TV, bringing positive publicity to the company. However, the latter ruins it, like he always does. Frank's idea goes to waste and he gets demoted.

What is Box 16?

Bill's very last words before dying were 'Box 16', making Frank spend the entire season trying to figure decipher his message. After several failures, he finally realizes the meaning behind it, albeit with Dick's help. It turns out Bill had actually said Bach 16, which was his favorite song. Apparently, he wanted it to be played on the day of his death.

Disappointed by the information, Frank still honors this request by playing Bach 16 near Bill's tombstone. The former then vows to move on with his life after leaving the cemetery.

Watch F is for Family's final season on Netflix.

