"F**k Jake Paul" chants take over UFC 261, as Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul get involved in heated confrontation

Jake Paul attended UFC 261 and was involved in a dramatically heated argument with Daniel Cormier after being repeatedly booed by the crowd.

Since his boxing bout with former mixed martial artist Ben Askren, Jake Paul has been taking jabs at Daniel Cormier and UFC president Dana White. Jake Paul was heavily booed by the crowd, as chants of “f**k Jake Paul” was heard clearly when he made his way to his seat.

The UFC 261 was held at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Jake Paul had earlier challenged Daniel Cormier to a fight and called him a “fat boy” after defeating Ben Askren.

Jake Paul is in the building at #UFC261. Did you hear Daniel Cormier say on the broadcast that he'd "slap him in the face?"



Well, they had a confrontation. 😬



(🎥 @MMAjunkieJohn) pic.twitter.com/ilwWgIO2rw — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) April 25, 2021

Jake Paul gets into heated argument with Daniel Cormier at UFC 261, gets booed by the crowd

Jake Paul made his way to his seat at UFC 261 during the preliminary fight between Randy Brown and Alex Oliveira. However, when the crowd spotted Jake Paul, the “f**k Jake Paul” chants became audible, as MMA color commentator Joe Rogan explained the situation.

“I found out what the chant was, it was “F Jake Paul.” That’s what they were all yelling out.”

We don’t show commentary teams enough love across sports, but this trio is was amazing tonight. You don’t get reactions like this from any other sports 😂



🐐🐐🐐@Jon_Anik @dc_mma @joerogan pic.twitter.com/xdqDhdMdae — DirK (@Dirk_JDR) April 25, 2021

Daniel Cormier is a retired professional mixed martial artist and amateur wrestler. He called the fights at the UFC 261, and has been involved in a public feud with the YouTuber turned boxer. The same can be said about UFC President Dana White, who had publicly said that he was willing to bet $1 million that Paul will not be able to defeat Ben Askren.

Advertisement

Here's the video 👇



Daniel Cormier confronts Jake Paul at #UFC261

pic.twitter.com/VbQ2rwTrdP — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) April 25, 2021

Lmfao @jakepaul is at a UFC fight and stole all the attention from the matches tonight.



Didn't even know there was a UFC fight until the 'F Jake Paul' chants went viral 😂😂😂



They might have to cut him a check lol. — Nicolas Gonzalez (@Nictack) April 25, 2021

Advertisement

Cormier revealed to Joe Rogan that he had had an altercation with Jake Paul some time back. The former UFC light-heavyweight and heavyweight champion went to Jake Paul after the bout between Brown and Oliveira. The two had to be separated by a security official after the confrontation. Cormier apparently told Jake Paul that he would smack the YouTuber in the face.

“I just saw Jake Paul and I pointed at him and said don’t play with me. Coz I’ll smack him in the face. He’s right there. I’ll slap [him]. I don’t play those games, Joe.”

Cormier had earlier shot down a challenge for a fight from Jake Paul. However, Paul has since taken to Twitter to mock Daniel Cormier. The former mixed martial artist told ESPN that he had no intention of punching down on some “kid.”

“This dude would never fight me. I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that? But my immediate reaction was, “I can’t stand this kid.” So it works! I can’t stand this kid! But who punches down? You don’t punch down to somebody. I’m the guy that’s in the Hall of Fame. I’m the guy that won two world championships at the same time. I’m not gonna punch down to some kid that’s on YouTube that’s, like, “Fight me!” Like, why? What have you done to earn the right to fight me? So, no, it’s silly and stupid. But I would like him to fight Tyron. I would like to see him fight somebody more real. Don’t fight Ben Askren at 190, bloated.

"To follow up on that, f*ck Jake Paul."

-@lionheartasmith agreeing with Daniel Cormier and the fans in attendance at #UFC261



Watch full video: https://t.co/iG1Gh5taK8 pic.twitter.com/fRvMbD0uWT — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 25, 2021

Dana White also agreed with Cormier and UFC fans, and spoke about Jake Paul’s antics after the event.

Advertisement

This my mf right here...



One of the best looking dudes in boxing and the goat...



Let’s fight on the same card and shut shit down 🙌🏼🤘🏼 https://t.co/imSGj9nk4u — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 22, 2021

Daniel Cormier online

“Imma Smack Jake Paul when I see him”



Daniel Cormier in person... 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zHnssneYBV — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 25, 2021

Despite the extent of hate that Paul has been receiving from the UFC and its fans, he ended up mocking Cormier on Twitter, as can be seen in the posts.