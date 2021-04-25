'I don't play those games' - Daniel Cormier sees Jake Paul in UFC 261 crowd, says he'll slap him in the face

Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul engaged in a Twitter feud after Paul's victory over Ben Askren in a boxing match under the Triller fight club banner. Since then, the two have taken several jibes at each other, with the most recent update coming from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena at UFC 261.

Jake Paul is attending the full capacity event and Daniel Cormier is certainly not very pleased by his presence. The MMA community also seemed to side with Cormier as they broke out with chants of 'F**k Jake Paul' during the bout between Randy Brown and Alex Oliveira in the preliminary card at UFC 261. Daniel Cormier took it a notch further and has threatened to slap Jake Paul in the face. Quoting Cormier, Damon Martin wrote on Twitter:

Daniel Cormier says he saw Jake Paul at #UFC261 and pointed at him and said "don't play with me ... cause I'll smack him in the face. I don't play those games." Please let there be a bonus fight tonight.

Daniel Cormier dismissed the idea of fighting Jake Paul

Things sparked off after Daniel Cormier voiced his disapproval of Jake Paul's behavior with Tyron Woodley during the Triller Fight event. Instead of paying any heed to Cormier's warnings, Jake Paul responded by suggesting a matchup against the former two-division UFC champion.

Spontaneous 'F**k Jake Paul' chant at #UFC261 ... Jake's apparently in the building and DC is threatening to slap him lolpic.twitter.com/VTD1jdGZtX — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 25, 2021

Although Daniel Cormier was confident of 'killing' Jake Paul in a potential fight, he didn't see 'The Problem Child' as worthy of being his opponent. Of fighting Jake Paul, Daniel Cormier told ESPN:

"This dude would never fight me. I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that? But my immediate reaction was, ‘I can’t stand this kid.’ So it works! I can’t stand this kid! But who punches down? You don’t punch down to somebody. I’m the guy that’s in the Hall of Fame. I’m the guy that won two world championships at the same time."