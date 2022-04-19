Facetasm x Disney collaboration: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about the collection

Japanese streetwear label Facetasm has partnered with Disney once again for its newest venture. The Facetasm x Disney collaboration will bring a capsule collection that will focus on the iconic Mickey Mouse character and the popular Star Wars-inspired action drama The Book of Boba Fett's protagonist character, Boba Fett.

The collection will go live on Facetasm's official e-commerce site on April 22, 2022, while the physical version of the capsule will be available in Tokyo's select stores starting April 19, 2022.

More about the upcoming Facetasm x Disney capsule collection

Facetasm x Disney capsule collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Facetasm previously partnered with Disney back in 2021. The first capsule was released on October 22, 2021. The first capsule was based upon the disney movie Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The second capsule was released later on November 18, 2021. The second capsule featured a 5-piece apparel collection, solely focusing upon the iconic Disney character Mickey Mouse.

This will mark the collaborative duo's third collection. The collection will feature 5-piece apparel focusing on both Mickey Mouse and Boba Fett. Leading the capsule is a tri-toned deconstructed short-sleeved hoodie.

The short-sleeved hoodie features a hood and a graphic of vintage Mickey Mouse running in an American football uniform and a helmet. Mickey Mouse also holds a football in his hand in the graphic.

The short-sleeved hoodie takes inspiration from the letterman designs, popularly known as varsity designs. The hoodie features cut-off sleeves and jersey materials. The Mickey Mouse graphic short-sleeved hoodie can be purchased for ¥ 35,200 or $273.67 USD.

In the remaining four apparel pieces, Boba Fett is seen taking the lead on graphics and motifs. The trench coat in the collection is basic, with neutral colors taking over the apparel. The upper-right front of the trench coat features a Facetasm logo and a phone pocket.

The trench coat is designed in a buttoned down style with zipper detailing. The rear of the coat features the character Boba Fett's graphic with the series' branding. The trench coats can be availed in two colorways: beige and black for ¥49500 or $384.72.

The graphic ribbed big t-shirt arrives in three colorways, including classic black, tan, and white. The tees feature co-branded graphics on the front. The Boba Fett character appears across the chest and the Facetasm logo appears on the collar of the tee.

The rear of the t-shirt features the series' name, Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett. The ribbed big t-shirts can be availed for ¥23100 or $179.67 USD.

The plain big t-shirt is also available in three aforementioned colorways. The front of the plain big t-shirt features a graphic of the face of Boba Fett and the series' branding. The rear of the tee contains Facetasm branding. The tee can be availed for ¥15400 or $119 USD.

Lastly, the long-sleeved t-shirt in the collection appears in three aforementioned colorways. The tees feature Boba Fett characters' graphics, Facetasm branding on the front, and Boba Fett's series' name branding on the rear. The long-sleeved t-shirt can be availed for ¥22000 or $170.85 USD.

The pieces will be available for purchase starting April 22, 2022 on Facetasm's website. Physical stores in Tokyo can see the collection at the pop-up store at Shibuya Parco 2F pop-up space, Bridge from April 19, 2022 till April 27, 2022.

