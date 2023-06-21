Fact Check: Are the orca killer whales responsible for the missing submarine? Social media conspiracy theory debunked

Some people on the internet are speculating that orcas or killer whales might be responsible for the missing submersible that set out to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The black and white cetaceans were recently reported to have been messing with fishing boats and drowning them for fun. This led some netizens to wonder if the disappearance of the Titan submersible was also an orchestration by the orcas.

MMegan @MMegan79 #Titanic Wait, weren’t they just telling us about the orcas tormenting fishing boats for fun?!?? I bet those silly killer whales grabbed this submarine and have been playing with it the whole damn time!! #MissingSub Wait, weren’t they just telling us about the orcas tormenting fishing boats for fun?!?? I bet those silly killer whales grabbed this submarine and have been playing with it the whole damn time!! #MissingSub #Titanic

The submersible named Titan, equipped with four passengers and a pilot, disappeared on Sunday, June 18, after it began its deep-sea expedition to the wreckage site about 13,000 feet below the surface. A search-and-rescue operation for the five crew members on board began on Monday.

But people were quick to theorize that the culprit behind the missing watercraft might be killer whales. However, experts said that it is a false theory and is also damaging orcas’ reputation.

Andrew Trites, Director of the Marine Mammal Research Unit, said that although orcas live in the North Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Canada, their diving depth is not more than 100 meters into the ocean, whereas the wreckage site of the Titanic is approximately 4,000 meters deep in the water.

yung dad @bitterdepasq no way the orcas are attacking boats and 2 days later this submersible thing happens no way the orcas are attacking boats and 2 days later this submersible thing happens

Netizens make hilarious killer whales jokes about missing submersible

While there has been no confirmation of the fact that the orcas, aka killer whales, are responsible for the Titan submersible from OceanGate to go missing, people on Twitter have gone on a spree to mention the ocean mammals as possible culprits. Some jokingly wrote that the orcas were holding the billionaires inside the submersible hostage.

steven THEE burro @steventuality Are the orcas have a titanic time with that submersible? Are the orcas have a titanic time with that submersible? https://t.co/aMCF3eaooX

Anna Phylaxis @Sparklespanx I bet those yacht orcas are responsible for that weird, DIY submersible and I think I'm okay with that. I bet those yacht orcas are responsible for that weird, DIY submersible and I think I'm okay with that.

Gabe Hudson @gabehudson At this point u have to wonder if Submersible was attacked by Orcas At this point u have to wonder if Submersible was attacked by Orcas

Mayor of Fraggle Rock & Blamer of Mr. Charlie 📬 @msapking Y'all think the orcas got that submersible out there in the ocean? The PS5 controller must have been interrupting their communication signals? This is so sad... Y'all think the orcas got that submersible out there in the ocean? The PS5 controller must have been interrupting their communication signals? This is so sad... https://t.co/XDdIaMDdXk

Tweetmonger™️ @DwayneFuhlhage Some people are saying that the orcas could help find the billionaire's submersible... Some people are saying that the orcas could help find the billionaire's submersible... https://t.co/EOraEOjMjQ

~x~ @jnsqxelle Did A.I.-enhanced Orcas eat the Titanic submersible? Did A.I.-enhanced Orcas eat the Titanic submersible?

Angel @MyHandsRatedE How do we know the orcas aren’t holding the submersible billionaires hostage right now ? How do we know the orcas aren’t holding the submersible billionaires hostage right now ?

KP @agyeitate Orcas and Great White Sharks have literally been sinking yachts lately.



It’s not too far fetch to believe they had something to do with that damn Titanic submersible. Orcas and Great White Sharks have literally been sinking yachts lately. It’s not too far fetch to believe they had something to do with that damn Titanic submersible.

Yoga is Canadian because she vacations there 🇨🇦 @yogaACAB two things

1. do we know for sure orcas didn't take out the submersible and



2. how many other people have beat me to this joke and told it way better two things1. do we know for sure orcas didn't take out the submersible and 2. how many other people have beat me to this joke and told it way better

Experts point out why killer whales are not responsible for the missing Titan submersible

The inaccurate speculation about this marine animal rose due to the pod of orcas from the Strait of Gibraltar, who have sunk three ships so far. However, Andrew Trites told Newsweek that there is no way that this population of orcas could be involved with what has happened to the Titan submersible.

The accidental sinking of ships is unique to the orca pod off Portugal and Spain’s coasts. But experts claimed that this population from the Straits of Gibraltar does not interact with other pods. Thus, other clans of these animals would have to develop the action of sinking boats on their own, which is quite unlikely.

He also pointed out that the building materials for submersibles and sailboats are very different. Given the intense pressure the watercraft must endure while diving thousands of meters deep into the water, it is only natural to make its exterior with materials that are impossible for marine animals to damage or sink.

marine mammals otd 🦭 @marinemamsotd — though orcas are very social animals they rarely mingle with different subspecies, so it's not likely for this behaviour to spread to other killer whale pods in other areas of the world, according to monika wieland shields. — though orcas are very social animals they rarely mingle with different subspecies, so it's not likely for this behaviour to spread to other killer whale pods in other areas of the world, according to monika wieland shields.

On the other hand, sailboats are commonly made out of fiberglass, which is a fragile material, making it prone to damage.

Though Trites has debunked internet speculation about killer whales being the reason behind the disappearance of the submersible, he and other experts raised concerns about the mammals. They are worried that these ongoing theories about killer whales damaging marine vessels just for fun are harming their reputation and could tragically spark the deaths of these majestic mammals.

Monika Wieland, the Orca Behavior Institute’s director, said that the media coverage of these marine animals is borderline unhinged and could result in people developing a stark fear of orcas for no reason. She said:

"My concern is for the whales, who outside of the small population near the Strait of Gibraltar, have absolutely no interest in interacting with vessels of any type.”

Oceana @oceana Did you know that juvenile orcas are able to swim from the moment they are born, but they are totally dependent on nursing their mothers’ milk for one to two years?



📸: Monika Wieland Shields Did you know that juvenile orcas are able to swim from the moment they are born, but they are totally dependent on nursing their mothers’ milk for one to two years?📸: Monika Wieland Shields https://t.co/jWCPXHQCIF

Andrew Trites agreed to Wieland’s concern and hoped that people would not be too quick to blame orcas for every ocean mystery that would take place.

Poll : 0 votes