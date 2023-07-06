Fact Check: Did Ben & Jerry’s release Antifa-inspired flavors? Viral claim debunked amid ongoing boycott calls

In the wake of boycott calls faced by American ice cream manufacturer Ben & Jerry’s, a tweet by The Babylon Bee went viral claiming that the company introduced Antifa-inspired flavors. Antifa refers to a left-wing anti-racist and anti-fascist political movement in the U.S.

The tweet also added a link, which led to an article about the ice cream company’s Antifa-inspired flavors. Although the tweet was made on July 5, the article was dated August 23, 2019, on Babylon Bee’s website.

However, it is to be noted that The Babylon Bee is a satirical news website. Their Twitter bio sarcastically claims to be a site for fake news that one can trust. The Vermont-based ice cream manufacturer had not released any such flavors in the market.

Ben & Jerry’s 4th of July tweet claiming that the United States was formed with stolen lands from indigenous people landed the company at the receiving end of a severe pushback. Conservatives and other people responded to the ice cream maker’s statement that the U.S. should return Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills to Lakota. They said that the company should first give Vermont back to the Abenaki.

𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 @txsalth2o



Home of the Abenaki people.



There are 3,200 of them still residing in the area.



Ben and Jerry’s- give them their land back.



americanindiancoc.org/native-america… twitter.com/benandjerrys/s… Ben & Jerry's @benandjerrys This 4th of July, it's high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. Learn more and take action now: benjerrys.co/46vrYu3

Satirical take on Ben & Jerry’s political activism by fake news website

The Antifa-inspired flavor release by the ice cream maker is not happening in reality, which is evident from the name of the flavor itself that it is made up.

The August 2019 satirical article by The Babylon Bee stated that the ice cream maker has long been known for its political activism and introduces flavors that ultimately support many progressive social causes. The Babylon Bee then called Ben & Jerry's an “anti-fascist organization,” adding that it stops fascism with bravery by forcing and silencing people who disagree with them.

Ward @wardonucleosis @TheBabylonBee Ben & Jerry’s is gas station ice cream. I’ll take a Good Humor strawberry shortcake or King Cone anytime over it. @TheBabylonBee Ben & Jerry’s is gas station ice cream. I’ll take a Good Humor strawberry shortcake or King Cone anytime over it.

As depicted by the fake news website, Ben and Jerry’s two new flavors inspired by Antifa are called “Blood of the People You Disagree With” and the non-dairy “Vegan Coconut Milkshake.” The main ingredient of the first flavor includes real bike locks, while the second flavor is made up of concrete mix.

The Babylon Bee continued that all these flavors are formulated using real ingredients, whether it be the actual sweat of Antifa rioters or the blood of the people at whom Antifa threw a brick.

Mask Of Duality @Maskofduality @TheBabylonBee Blood of the people sounds good. Heard it has a lot of iron in it. 🤔 @TheBabylonBee Blood of the people sounds good. Heard it has a lot of iron in it. 🤔

In addition, The Babylon Bee added hilarious made-up reactions from Antifa taste-testers of the flavors to add to their sarcasm. It claimed that one tester in Portland called the Vegan Coconut Concrete mix ice cream delicious before throwing the half-finished product at a conservative reporter who was standing nearby.

Lastly, The Babylon Bee wrote that customers can get their Antifa ice cream customized at local Ben & Jerry’s shop with exciting new toppings such as bread crumbs manufactured by a Soviet breadline, bits of Venezuelan dog meat, and Molotov cocktail drizzle.

It is conjectured that the satirical website shared the link to their older news on the ice cream company after Ben & Jerry's made a political tweet that was presumably aimed at bringing social justice.

Netizens claim Ben & Jerry's needs a Bud Light-style boycott

The ice cream company divided its customers over its Independence Day tweet, who rhetorically asked on their official website what the meaning of Independence Day was for people whose land was stolen by the United States.

Ben & Jerry’s further claimed that the indigenous people were either murdered or forced using brutal violence into reservations. As such, they were cast out of their native lands and were denied their freedom.

Their tweet was mostly met with outrage from netizens. Many were disgusted by Ben & Jerry’s anti-American sentiment on July 4, a day that marked the nation’s 247th independence anniversary. The Vermont-based ice cream maker has long been a supporter of liberal causes and often dedicated their ice cream flavors to those causes.

The Investigative Examiners @TruthorConseq12 @benandjerrys You’ve made money off the American citizen..reaped the benefits from capitalism..you really need to sit this one out. I have a feeling you are about to get the Bud Light treatment. @benandjerrys You’ve made money off the American citizen..reaped the benefits from capitalism..you really need to sit this one out. I have a feeling you are about to get the Bud Light treatment.

Melanie @Imagecaptured



You can turn that land back over to one of the local Native American tribes any time you want. @benandjerrys You have a nice headquarters in Vermont.You can turn that land back over to one of the local Native American tribes any time you want. @benandjerrys You have a nice headquarters in Vermont.You can turn that land back over to one of the local Native American tribes any time you want.

Thomas @posativnrg1120 @MaxAbrahms @benandjerrys It’s so cute to see ultra wealthy cosplay Marxist’s pretend to hate the US & its capitalist system that got them wealthy, to virtue signal how “righteous” they are. Maybe they should donate 90% of their material wealth to poor indigenous Indian communities. @MaxAbrahms @benandjerrys It’s so cute to see ultra wealthy cosplay Marxist’s pretend to hate the US & its capitalist system that got them wealthy, to virtue signal how “righteous” they are. Maybe they should donate 90% of their material wealth to poor indigenous Indian communities.

WisconsinGuy @david_wisconsin It is time to Bud Light another brand. Bye Ben and Jerry's. You want to disparage the US that made you hippy freaks millionaires on July 4? Then find out that we have many other ice cream choices that are good and/or better than anything you vend. Buhbye. It is time to Bud Light another brand. Bye Ben and Jerry's. You want to disparage the US that made you hippy freaks millionaires on July 4? Then find out that we have many other ice cream choices that are good and/or better than anything you vend. Buhbye. https://t.co/7lbOBf8lWt

However, upset customers started using the hashtag #boycottbenandjerrys and slammed its anti-American message. Many wrote that Ben & Jerry’s needs to go out of business and should receive a similar treatment as Bud Light. Several users on Twitter wrote that they wouldn’t buy Ben & Jerry’s products anymore and that the company was long overdue for a boycott as big as Bud Light.

