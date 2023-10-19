Fact Check: Did Biden say women will be drafted? Viral TikTok claim erupts online

Claims of United States President Joe Biden drafting American women into the U.S. military have spread like wildfire online. This comes after a viral TikTok video showed a concerned father sharing his frustration about the same. Such rumors have recently appeared on the internet after the POTUS’ visit to Israel during their conflict with Hamas. However, the speculation is baseless.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, leading to 1,400 deaths. Nearly 3,500 Palestinians have been wounded as well ever since Israel retaliated. Amid their conflict, claims of Joe Biden announcing that women will be drafted into the military have spread like wildfire online.

The rumor originated from TikTok user @nationalmechanicsgroup. X (formerly Twitter) user @_BruceBane took to the social networking site to share the viral TikTok video, where the TikToker said:

“Let me get this right, you want to pass a law to draft my daughter to send to another one of your foreign f**king wars for something you created, so your arms manufacturers can make more money for your banker friends?”

The concerned parent added:

“You protect women and children because it’s the societal norm. It has nothing to do with being sexist or being unequal in any way. The fact is you should always protect people that are weaker themselves and always stand up for the right f**king thing.”

While allegedly hinting towards the Israel-Hamas conflict, the TikToker announced that his daughter would not fight another country's war. He went on to throw expletives at taxes, FEMA, IRS, “corrupt congress,” “corrupt presidents,” “the entire election process,” and more.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet with the TikTok video had amassed over 1.2 million views. However, the allegations in the video are baseless.

No announcements of Joe Biden drafting American women to the U.S. military have been made available online

Despite the TikToker not directly calling out the U.S President, one can believe that the video was directed towards him as a conflict is currently occurring in the Middle East. Netizens might believe that the claims are true. However, they are far from reality.

Joe Biden did not release a statement announcing that American women will be drafted into the U.S. army. In fact, the U.S. Government released no announcements about drafting in any manner.

The TikTok user failed to provide any evidence of Joe Biden or any member of the U.S. Government saying that women will be drafted. Hence, it is safe to say that the TikToker’s claims are baseless.

As rumors of drafting made their rounds online in light of the recent Israel-Palestine conflict, Newsweek reported that the U.S. Department of Defense ensured American citizens that there had been no drafting planned out for either sex.

This is not the first time claims of drafting in the U.S. have spread across the internet. In February 2023, claims of Joe Biden announcing a national draft for 20-year-olds in light of the Ukraine-Russia conflict went viral online. However, X confirmed that the claims were false. They added that videos of Biden making such announcements were “deepfakes.”