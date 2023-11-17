Fact Check: Did Carrie Underwood cancel any shows with Garth Brooks? Viral article debunked

An article has been going viral, claiming that Carrie Underwood canceled her remaining shows with Garth Brooks because she did not enjoy the “booing.” The article was published by "The Dunning-Kruger Times" on November 14, 2023, and since then, it has become the talk of the town, as many social media users shared it on the internet.

The article claimed that Carrie Underwood was booed by the public when she was with Garth Brooks, which made her decide to cancel all the remaining shows. It read:

“Carrie Underwood isn’t used to being booed. She’s a performer who loves her art and keeps her personal beliefs and politics to herself. However, when she took the stage for the first of a dozen planned shows with Garth Brooks, she was treated to a round of booing for his opinions.”

Fake news debunked as Carrie has not canceled any of her shows due to booing. (Image via Dunning-Kruger Times)

The article also claimed that Carrie’s spokesperson also spoke up on the matter and said:

“Other than my faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Ms. Underwood has no comment on politics, Bud Light, Donald Trump, or anyone else.”

However, no such claims were made by any reliable or verified news outlets. At the same time, Carrie Underwood did not talk about any such thing on her social media platforms. Moreover, the news website is satirical, as evidenced by the many fake articles it contains about Michael Jordan, Whoopi Goldberg, and even Paramount canceling multiple shows.

Hence, just like all of these other articles, the news about Underwood canceling her shows with Garth Brooks is fake and holds no truth.

Fake news being published by satirical website claims that Carrie Underwood canceled her remaining shows with Garth Brooks

Social media can be extremely useful but can be deceiving and misleading at times, as several articles floating on social media are fake in nature, but many internet users fall prey to them by believing them to be true.

One such article was posted by "Dunning-Kruger Times" on November 14, 2023, which claimed that Carrie Underwood was booed by the audience, which made her cancel all the shows.

While neither Carrie Underwood nor Garth Brooks commented on the news, the truth is that the news is fake, as it was published by a satirical website. It is also because the About Us section of the website also claims the same, as it reads:

“Everything on this website is fiction. It is not a lie and it is not fake news because it is not real. If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental and all images should be considered altered and satirical. See above if you’re still having an issue with that satire thing.”

Hence, social media users should be careful about what they share or forward from their profiles, as many times there can be a lot of pieces of information that can be misleading for the masses. However, this news holds no truth, and Carrie Underwood was not booed at or canceled any of her shows.