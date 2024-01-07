Fact check: Did Disney send children to Jeffrey Epstein's island for snorkeling? Claims explored as viral post resurfaces amid document reveal

Jeffrey Epstein's list has been recently made public, and Disney is now trending after a few social media posts emerged from last year. These posts claim that the company reportedly sent children to Epstein's island for snorkeling through their cruise ship. Musician Dom Lucre shared the posts, and one of them stated:

"Did you know that Disney sent Was Sending Kids to Epstein's Island for Snorkeling Trips? The Disney cruise ship stopped at Little Saint James Island for day trips for years despite Esptein's history for p*dophilia."

The trip was priced at $60 for each traveler, and each of them was between 8 and 9 years old. While the claims went viral at the time, Disney reportedly responded to the same in April 2021, saying that they were not linked to Jeffrey Epstein's island in any way, as per The Associated Press. The statement, which proved that the claims were false, reads in part:

"The tour had no connection to the island itself and Disney has never had plans involving the island."

Epstein's list included the names of some well-known faces, including Michael Jackson, Bill Clinton, and more.

Disney did not send children to Jeffrey Epstein's island: Claims proved to be false

Disney was accused of sending kids to Jeffrey Epstein's island as part of their cruise trip. According to Snopes, Dom Lucre's post on X (Twitter) included a travel plan from Disney Cruise Line, stating that the journey was supposed to be around 3.5 hours, and those who were aged 10 and above were categorized as adults.

The trip description stated that the cruise was supposed to stop at various snorkeling locations, including Turtle Cove and Buck Island. It also mentioned that the people joining the trip would get to participate in swimming and snorkeling. The description read as follows:

"Afterward, make your way to your second snorkel stop – Little St James Island – where curious fish dart back and forth in the clear blue water, and colorful coral formations nestle next to amazing underwater formations."

The trip additionally offered various other facilities, including snacks and beverages for the guests. Guests were also told to go to the water from the boat and bring sunscreen, sunglasses, extra clothes, hats, cameras, and backpacks.

As mentioned earlier, Disney's official statement denying the trip to Jeffrey Epstein's island proved that Lucre's claims were false. But there are other facts to prove the same.

Lucre's claims were based on the details about the trip mentioned on a website called Magical Kingdoms, but it is not related to Disney, as per Snopes. The Disney Cruise Line blog also had no details related to the snorkeling trip.

More names revealed from Jeffrey Epstein's list of associates

While the first list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates created a lot of headlines after being officially revealed, a second list was also disclosed on January 5, 2024. Business Standard reported that the new list includes names like Bill Clinton's former advisor Doug Band, billionaire Glenn Dubin's wife Eva, journalist Vicky Ward, and many others.

The initial list was acquired from a 2015 lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, who was also one of Epstein's victims. She sued Epstein's ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, accusing Maxwell of never revealing to her that Epstein was abusing her for several years.