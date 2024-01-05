What did Jeffrey Epstein’s documents say about Prince Andrew’s puppet? Virginia Giuffre and Johanna Sjoberg’s allegations explored

The list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates was recently revealed, and it included Prince Andrew's name. The list was obtained by campaigner Virginia Giuffre from the court documents linked to a 2015 lawsuit filed against Ghislaine Maxwell.

The documents have now disclosed some shocking accusations made against Andrew by a woman named Johanna Sjoberg.

Johanna claimed in the documents that Andrew allegedly touched her breast and did the same with Virginia Giuffre by using his puppet. Johanna additionally stated that the puppet exactly resembled Andrew and it was originally made for a BBC show.

The incidents allegedly happened at the Manhattan-based apartment of Ghislaine Maxwell. Johanna Sjoberg also accused Maxwell of clicking a picture when Prince Andrew touched her and Virginia inappropriately. However, the photo was never found.

Giuffre stated in the lawsuit that Maxwell lied to her that she was being abused by Jeffrey Epstein along with his associates for a very long time.

Johanna Sjoberg was allegedly a victim of Jeffrey Epstein

Johanna Sjoberg was offered a job in 1999 by Ghislaine Maxwell when she was attending college. She claimed in the written evidence provided for Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit that she was forced to get engaged in s*xual activities with Epstein and Prince Andrew, as per The Sun.

Meanwhile, in another testimony in 2016, Sjoberg recalled an incident in 2001 where Andrew reportedly touched her breasts inside the apartment of Maxwell.

The legal documents state that Virginia was 17 years old at the time when the incident happened. Johanna said that she was in New York and she arrived at the apartment after visiting a few places. Prince Andrew was present inside along with a few other girls who were of the same age as Johanna.

Maxwell then asked Johanna to accompany her upstairs and she took out a puppet from the closet which had Andrew's name featured on top. Johanna stated that the puppet looked exactly like Prince Andrew and it was supposed to be used for a BBC show.

"They put the puppet on Virginia's lap, and I sat on Andrew's lap, and they put the puppet's hand on Virginia's breast, and Andrew put his hand on my breast, and they took a photo."

Johanna had previously accused Jeffrey Epstein, claiming that she was forced to massage him. She also revealed to a group of lawyers in 2016 that she also met Michael Jackson at Jeffrey's residence in Palm Beach.

Sjoberg has also made other accusations that are related to the New York visit but further details on the same are currently awaited.

Jeffrey Epstein's list features the names of well-known personalities

Jeffrey Epstein's list of associates has been taken from a lawsuit that was filed in 2015. It features the names of some popular faces like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and many others.

Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell's legal team responded to the release of the list in a statement, as per Independent.

"Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court's recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal."

They continued by saying that Maxwell is emphasizing how to get her case dismissed and is planning to approach the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.