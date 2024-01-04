How many times is Bill Clinton mentioned in Jeffrey Epstein’s list? Ex-president ‘likes them young,’ victim Johanna Sjoberg was allegedly told

Trigger warning: This article talks about s*x trafficking, pr*stitution, and s*xual assault, which may be triggering to some. Readers' discretion is advised.

Bill Clinton's name was mentioned multiple times in the newly unsealed 950-page court documents collected during the 2015 defamation trial by Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein's s*x trafficking victims, against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner and fellow s*x trafficker.

Expand Tweet

According to the court documents unsealed on January 3, 2024, Bill Clinton was described by Giuffre as a "key person" in the lives of Epstein and Maxwell, stated as having a "close relationship" with the pair.

A separate deposition given by Johanna Sjoberg, another one of Epstein's alleged victims, stated that Epstein told her that Clinton "likes them young," referring to girls, The Daily Mail reported.

Johanna Sjoberg had earlier accused Prince Andrew of allegedly groping her. She alleged that the prince touched her breasts at Esptein's New York mansion in 2001.

This is not the first time Bill Clinton has been embroiled in a s*x scandal. Clinton allegedly had an affair with Monica Lewinsky, a 22-year-old intern, from 1995 to 1997 when he was the President of the United States.

Bill Clinton's name was allegedly mentioned 50 times in the newly-released court documents

Bill Clinton's name was allegedly mentioned 50 times in the newly-released court documents under the alias "John Doe 36", adding him to the growing list of celebrities name-dropped in the infamous "Epstein Client List," as it is called on social media.

Expand Tweet

According to The Daily Mail, the court documents revealed the statements made by Giuffre in a 2011 interview, where she stated that Clinton had a "close personal relationship" with both Epstein and Maxwell.

The statement read:

"In a 2011 interview, Ms. Giuffre mentioned former President Bill Clinton's close personal relationship with Defendant and Jeffrey Epstein. "Apart from the Defendant and Mr. Epstein, former President Clinton is a key person who can provide information about his close relationship with Defendant and Mr. Epstein and disapprove Ms. Maxwell's claims.""

Maxwell claimed Giuffre's claims about Bill Clinton were filled with "obvious lies." The document said:

"While Ms. Giuffre made no allegations of illegal actions by Bill Clinton, Ms. Maxwell in her deposition raised Ms. Giuffre's comments about President Clinton as one of the 'obvious lies' to which she was referring in her public statement that formed the basis of this suit."

According to The Daily Mail, there is no recorded proof of Bill Clinton participating in any illegal actions. However, in her deposition in 2016, Johanna Sjoberg said that Epstein told her:

"Clinton likes them young, referring to girls."

Expand Tweet

It is not known how Clinton and Epstein met, but they became fast friends. Epstein and Clinton were photographed together several times, and the latter used the former's private jet on many occasions, according to Epstein's flight logs.

Expand Tweet

According to The Daily Mail, presidential logs showed that the disgraced financier also made at least 17 visits to the White House during Clinton's tenure as president. When Epstein was arrested in 2019, Clinton's spokesperson claimed that he "knew nothing about the terrible crimes" Epstein was accused of and that the two hadn't spoken "in more than a decade."

There is no evidence to suggest that Bill Clinton had visited Epstein's private island in the Caribbean.

Numerous celebrities are named in the unsealed and unredacted "Epstein Client List"

More details emerge as people comb through the 950-page document. Bill Clinton is not the only celebrity named in the infamous "Epstein Client List." Names of close to 187 people, previously referred to as "John Does" and "Jane Does" resurface as the unsealed documents see the light of day.

According to Sky News, some of the other people named are Bill Gates, Michael Jackson, magician David Copperfield, Prince Andrew, Stephen Hawking, French designer Jean-Luc Brunel, billionaire hotelier Tom Pritzker and hedge fund owner Glenn Dubin, to name a few.

Prince Andrew faced two allegations of s*xual assault. One was made by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged that the prince had s*x with her when she was 17. The other was made by Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed that the prince allegedly touched her breasts at a 2001 party held at Epstein's New York mansion, as mentioned earlier.

Andrew strongly denied both claims. Giuffre reportedly sued Prince Andrew in 2021 for battery and infliction of emotional distress, and a settlement was agreed upon in 2022 for reportedly £12 million, but without any admission of guilt, The Daily Mail reported.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell (Image via @writersroompub/X)

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 for allegedly s*x trafficking minors. He died in his prison cell while awaiting trial in August 2019. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving her 20-year prison sentence since 2022.