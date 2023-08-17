Fact Check: Did Donald Trump tweet that 'thicc' Latinas won't be deported? Viral social media post debunked

Donald Trump is trending again, and this time, it's not for his presidential campaign or indictments but for what some people believe is his infamous tweet. A viral screenshot of an alleged Donald Trump tweet was trending on X (formerly Twitter). In the tweet, the former U.S. president, well-known for his stand on migration, claims that Latinas who were "thicc" would not be deported.

However, the tweet is fake. Donald Trump's official X account has not posted any such statement. The picture of the screenshot can be made easily and most likely originated as satire or fake news.

The viral fake tweet (Image via X)

Donald Trump's Latina tweet is a fake

The screenshot of the tweet circulating the social media platform showcases Former US President Donald Trump's official Twitter handle, @realDonaldTrump tweet:

"Thicc Latinas will NOT be deported!"

The screenshot was tweeted by X user @Evan_ss6 on August 13 in reply to @BigD**kBull69's tweet on different ethnicities of women and their political and economic standings based on popular stereotypes. Over 3 million X users saw the original tweet, and @Evan_ss6's reply amassed over 77,100 views at the time of writing this article.

@Evan_ss6 used a fake tweet with Trump's name to reply to another X user (Image via X)

However, Donald Trump did not tweet the aforementioned statement. A quick research on the former president's official X account and his previous tweets reveal no such tweet on Latinas.

If the president tweeted such a thing, it would have made the news. However, there are no news reports on the tweet. It is relatively simple to create a fake tweet as it only requires basic editing knowledge. Fake tweets can be made using various free software for mobiles or PCs.

The "Thicc Latinas will NOT be deported!" tweet is not a new creation. The fake tweet has been circulating for quite a while now and can be traced back to around 2017.

Redditors make fun of the former president's fake tweet, which is also a fashion symbol

The fake tweet had already gone viral on Reddit way back in 2018. Redditors had much to say about the tweet in a re-post of it on the r/boottoobig subreddit. The five-year-old post amassed over 33,900 upvotes.

Some Redditors used the tweet to make fun of the then-president's policies, while others claimed that this could be something Donald Trump had posted. However, others weren't so convinced as they claimed that the tweet did not fit the parameters of a traditional classic Trump tweet. Many Redditors joke around by saying that this was a decision they could definitely get behind.

The term was trending back then too. A Google search of "Thicc Latinas will NOT be deported!" reveals many products branded with the iconic fake tweet. The fake tweet is a viral fashion statement, with a ton of companies selling t-shirts with the tweet imprinted on it.

The fake tweet birthed all kinds of products (Image via Teespring.com)

Teespring.com offers t-shirts with the tweet printed alongside the face of the former United States president. The T-shirt costs $21.99. But that's not all; the website also sells hoodies, tank tops, stickers, face masks, and even iPhone cases with the fake quote imprinted on them. Redbubble offers stickers of the tweet for only $1.80, with discounts available on bulk orders.